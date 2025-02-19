Your tip
Donald Trump

Kennedys v Trump! Caroline Kennedy Set for Face Off With The Don Over His Brutal Overhaul of Political Dynasty’s Beloved Ultra-Liberal Cultural Center

Split photo of Caroline Kennedy, Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Caroline Kennedy and her daughter Rose reportedly have a meeting scheduled with Donald Trump after his Kennedy Center takeover.

Feb. 19 2025, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

Caroline Kennedy is gearing up for a showdown with Donald Trump over his Kennedy Center overhaul.

Joe Biden's Ambassador to Australia has stepped up to manage the fallout at the landmark institution after the president's hasty decision to fire the board and name himself as chairman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

donald trump feud caroline face off overhaul kennedy center
Source: MEGA

Caroline will confront the president head-on after his recent overhaul of the landmark center.

At 67, Caroline – who holds the title of Emeritus Trustee at the D.C.-based center named after her father, John F. Kennedy – is reportedly gearing up for a meeting with Trump, according to insiders.

She will also be joined by her daughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg.

donald trump feud caroline face off overhaul kennedy center
Source: MEGA

Caroline will reportedly be joined by her 36-year-old daughter Rose for the meeting.

Sources said Rose, 36, and her circle have criticized the Trump administration's recent stance on trans athletes, and she plans to stand by her mother in confronting the controversy surrounding the institution that carries their family name.

They explained: "Rose told friends that she and her mother are set to have a private meeting with Trump over the Kennedy Center after he ousted the board members and vowed to end its drag show events."

Rose, the eldest daughter of Caroline and Ed Schlossberg, is known for avoiding the spotlight despite being one of JFK’s grandchildren.

While it's unclear how she’ll be involved in the meeting with Trump, her interest in the Kennedy Center’s legacy as a filmmaker and artist likely plays a role in her support.

She currently resides with her wife in Ojai, California.

Last week, Trump, 78, took charge of the cultural institution – criticizing its former leadership, assuming the role of chairman, and ousting president Deborah Rutter.

Others within Rutter's office were also let go.

donald trump legal action prince harry lied visa application drug taking
Source: MEGA

Last week, Trump fired the Kennedy Center board and assumed the role of chairman.

The Kennedy Center, a leading arts organization with years of bipartisan support, is most known for the Kennedy Center Honors, National Symphony Orchestra, and Washington National Opera.

After becoming the institution's new leader, Trump wrote in a statement: "It is a great honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!"

He took over the position from billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein.

While Rutter had already planned to step down by the end of this year, Rubenstein was set to remain as chair until September 2026.

Alongside Trump will be his ally Richard Grennell, who will serve as an envoy for the president's administration – further signifying the president's rapid takeover of the prestigious institution.

The president has famously slammed the center for its "woke" shift and pledged reforms. He also attacked it for hosting drag shows, noting his wider agenda to shrink government and cut agencies.

donald trump feud caroline face off overhaul kennedy center
Source: MEGA

The Kennedy Center is a leading arts organization with years of bipartisan support.

Trump said: "I think we're going to do something very special. It got very woke-y, and some people were not happy with it, and some people refused to go. And we're not going to have that."

Since Trump became chairman, several celebrities – including Shonda Rhimes and Renee Fleming – have stepped down from their roles at the Kennedy Center.

