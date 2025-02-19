Revealed: George Clooney's Surprise Message to Donald Trump AND the Democrats After Leftie A-Lister Was Hammered With Hate for 'Ousting' Joe Biden From Presidential Race

George Clooney isn't missing his chance to dive into politics on a public stage. The die-hard Democrat took his Tuesday spot on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to crack a joke about the Capitol riot and snarkily wish Trump "well" in his presidency after facing backlash for urging Biden to step down last year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: CBS The actor wished Trump 'well' in his presidency and joked about the January 6 Capitol riot.

Clooney, 63, appeared on the CBS talk show to promote his Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck. The conversation shifted to politics, with the actor – who endorsed Kamala Harris in the last election – sharing he was raised a Democrat in Kentucky and joking how "it has been nothing but fun."

Source: MEGA Clooney never mentioned Trump's name but discussed the Democrats loss in the 2024 presidential race.

While Donald Trump was never mentioned by name, the Oscar winner continued to discuss the Democrats' loss in the 2024 presidential election. Referencing the 2021 insurrection, Clooney joked: "Well I don't know, what am I supposed to do? Storm the f---ing Capitol?"

He further referenced the current president, adding: "Good for you. I hope you do well because our country needs it, and we will meet you in 3.5 years and see where we go next." This follows Clooney's op-ed from earlier last year, titled I love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee. The actor pushed Joe Biden, who was still a candidate at the time, to withdraw from the race to improve the Democrats' chances of holding onto the White House.

Though clearly disappointed by the 2024 election results, Clooney told Colbert that losing is just a natural part of the democratic system. He went on: "It's part of democracy. There are people who agree and disagree, and most of us still like each other, we're all gonna get through it."

The Money Monster star shared a personal story in an attempt to connect the race to his normal life, saying: "I have a son who plays in chess tournaments, loves chess. "He's seven years old, and he's playing against a lot of older kids and he is not winning all the time, as you can imagine. "He gets upset, and I say, 'Listen, shake the guy's hand, you say good game, I'll get you next time.' And that's kind of how... you've got to live by those rules."

Colbert then joked about the future election after Clooney reacted to Trump's July 2024 comment suggesting people wouldn't need to vote again in four years. Clooney, who raised $30million for Biden's 2024 campaign, was seen as a key figure in encouraging Biden to continue his re-election bid.

Source: MEGA The actor previously urged Joe Biden to step down from running in the 2024 race.

In early July, shortly before the Democratic National Convention, Clooney wrote the New York Times op-ed urging Biden to step aside as the nominee. He praised his character but stated how age and time were working against him, referencing Biden's performance in the June debate. Clooney explained: "I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals.

"But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe 'big f-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate." He further warned Biden would likely lead the party to defeat in the upcoming election, citing concerns shared by numerous lawmakers. He argued how replacing him would re-energize the party and re-engage voters.

Following the op-ed, Biden endorsed Harris as his successor on July 21. Clooney praised Biden's decision, calling it a move that "saved Democracy," and expressed excitement for Harris's campaign.

He also supported her by narrating an ad targeting male voters about the impact of voting for Trump on women's lives. Despite Harris and her running mate Tim Walz's loss to Trump in the Electoral College, they only narrowly lost the popular vote by 1.5%.

Source: MEGA Clooney was blamed for Harris' loss after writing his New York Times op-ed on Biden.

Clooney was quickly blamed by angry liberals for Harris' election defeat, with devastated Democrats turning on the Hollywood star for urging Biden to step down. Some Dems felt if Clooney had not gotten involved, Biden may have secured victory due to his appeal to the white working class voter.