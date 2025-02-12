Stock Market NOSEDIVES Over 'Hot' Inflation Report — With Donald Trump Demanding Interest Rate Cut

The stock market also saw a fall with the S&P 500 down around one percent as markets opened on Wednesday morning. The economic hit comes after experts feared Trump's controversial tariffs would lead to inflation.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell informed Senators on Tuesday that the Fed would not be cutting interest rates as it continues its battle to tame inflation. And the bad news continues to flow in as traders are now predicting the next major rate cut won't be seen until December.

Despite the rough numbers, Trump still took to Truth Social to stand behind his decisions, as he wrote: "Interest Rates should be lowered, something which would go hand in hand with upcoming Tariffs!!! Lets Rock and Roll, America!!"