Stock Market NOSEDIVES Over 'Hot' Inflation Report — With Donald Trump Demanding Interest Rate Cut
Despite Donald Trump previously promising lowering prices across the market, that isn't going as planned as the president's first inflation report is bleak.
According to the new report, core inflation in the month of January rose three percent from a year earlier – and Trump is raging, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The stock market also saw a fall with the S&P 500 down around one percent as markets opened on Wednesday morning. The economic hit comes after experts feared Trump's controversial tariffs would lead to inflation.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell informed Senators on Tuesday that the Fed would not be cutting interest rates as it continues its battle to tame inflation. And the bad news continues to flow in as traders are now predicting the next major rate cut won't be seen until December.
Despite the rough numbers, Trump still took to Truth Social to stand behind his decisions, as he wrote: "Interest Rates should be lowered, something which would go hand in hand with upcoming Tariffs!!! Lets Rock and Roll, America!!"
Meanwhile, Isaac Stell, the Investment Manager at Wealth Club, believes the Fed will be happy they have not bend the knee to Trump and cut rates as of now.
Stell explained: "The Federal Reserve will likely feel vindicated in its decision to pause rate cuts in January, as the spectre of inflation looks like it's raising its ugly head once again
"The Fed not only has to juggle its dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment, but must also deal with the White House tariff and policy circus, which is adding additional uncertainty to the economic outlook."
"If things carry on the way they're going, whispers of a rate hike may start to echo through the corridors of the Fed,' Stell added.
Critics of Trump were quick to bash the 78-year-old following the inflation report, as one person wrote: "The tariffs and trade wars aren't bringing down prices and stabilizing the market? Who would have guessed?"
Another added: "We learned in 2023 and 2024 that cutting interest rate does absolutely nothing to stop inflation," while one user asked, "So what happened to all the promises of bringing grocery prices down and gas prices down?"
Trump has already shook up the country in barely a month in office – and he's clearly aware he's also ruffled some feathers.
The politician – who has vowed to take over the devastated Gaza Strip and "level" the site before looking to redevelop it – was recently asked what protocols would be triggered should he be killed by an Iranian plot.
He revealed: "I've left instructions if they do it, they get obliterated, there won't be anything left."
Federal authorities have been tracking Iranian threats against Trump and other U.S. administration officials for years.
Trump is no stranger to assassination attempts, having already survived at least two, including one last July while he spoke during a Pennsylvania rally.
The incident left two people dead including the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.