Travis Kelce Drops Biggest NFL Retirement Hint Yet After Super Bowl Defeat and String of Injuries — As 'Proof' of Taylor Swift Engagement Mounts

Kelce is still recovering both physically and emotionally from his team's 40-22 drubbing at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIV.

The all-star practically vanished from the field during the blowout, catching only four passes for a paltry 39 yards. The 35-year-old has spent the past 12 years getting pummeled by 300-pound opponents, leading to a string of injuries.

Now, with the season freshly over, Kelce has revealed he's starting to think about his next chapter.

Speaking on the New Heights podcast he shares with his brother Jason, himself a former NFL star, Kelce confessed: "I'm gonna take some time to figure it out.

"I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it's gonna be a wholehearted decision, and I'm not half-a--ing it, and I'm fully here for them."