Travis Kelce Drops Biggest NFL Retirement Hint Yet After Super Bowl Defeat and String of Injuries — As 'Proof' of Taylor Swift Engagement Mounts
Aging Travis Kelce has given his biggest hint yet on his future NFL plans, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted the end of his career is near.
Retirement might be looking especially enticing right now as he and sweetheart Taylor Swift decide on their lives together.
Kelce is still recovering both physically and emotionally from his team's 40-22 drubbing at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIV.
The all-star practically vanished from the field during the blowout, catching only four passes for a paltry 39 yards. The 35-year-old has spent the past 12 years getting pummeled by 300-pound opponents, leading to a string of injuries.
Now, with the season freshly over, Kelce has revealed he's starting to think about his next chapter.
Speaking on the New Heights podcast he shares with his brother Jason, himself a former NFL star, Kelce confessed: "I'm gonna take some time to figure it out.
"I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it's gonna be a wholehearted decision, and I'm not half-a--ing it, and I'm fully here for them."
Kelce has always been lauded for giving a lot to the game and is already recognized as one of the best tight ends of all time, and a sure-fire hall of famer.
But his success has come at a price in terms of his personal health. And more success only means more games in the grueling NFL season.
He explained: "'The fact that we keep going to these AFC Championships and these Super Bowls, that means I'm playing an extra three games than everybody else in the entire league.
"That's a lot of wear and tear on your body, and it's a lot of time spent in the building, focusing on your craft, focusing on the task at hand, every challenge that you set up for yourself. That process can be grueling, it can weigh on you.
"It can make you better [but] it can drive you crazy at the same time, and right now it's one of those things where it was kind of driving me crazy this year."
Revealed: The Astonishing Details of Tom Brady's $740,000 Super Bowl Watch AS NFL Fans Scramble to ID His Monster 49-CARAT Wrist Bling
Of course, the idea of quitting your job is a lot easier when you have someone to love to come home to. And Kelce comes home to the biggest pop star on the planet.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Kelce has already told pals he's "dreaming" of being billionaire Swift's house husband.
The couple has been dodging rumors they are already engaged, but if and when that does happen, he's more than ready to hang up his cleats for good and support Swift's global music empire.
A source told us: "He can't wait to be looking after Taylor 24/7. He wants to be somewhere between a house husband, a mentor, and a manager. That's his dream: to get married to Taylor and hang up his boots.
"He knows his body can't take too much more of the pain he receives in the NFL, and that will be Taylor's gain."