Top Medics Issue Urgent Warning Over Celebrity-Loved Ozempic After Fat Jabs Linked to a Massive 82 Deaths
Top medics have issued urgent warnings over the weight-loss jabs adored by A-listers after they were linked with 82 deaths.
RadarOnline.com can reveal drugs including Ozempic and Mounjaro were to blame for the deaths, as experts urged users to consume them only if they have been prescribed by doctors.
Up to the end of January, 22 people died in the U.K. after taking meds for weight loss, and another 60 for Type 2 diabetes, according to the official Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA.)
MHRA chief safety officer Dr Alison Cave said professionals must always advise on whether they are necessary.
She added: "The decision to start, continue or stop treatments should be made jointly by patients and their doctor, based on full consideration of benefits and risks."
The figures show 18 deaths were linked to Mounjaro – the brand name for tirzepatide.
Another 29 came after taking Ozempic, Rybelsus or Wegovy (also known as semaglutide.)
Model Lottie Moss, the sister of catwalk legend Kate, revealed she nearly died after taking Ozempic last year.
The 27-year-old Brit recalled: "We went to ER at three in the morning, we go and see one of the nurses and she's like 'how much of a dose are you taking?' I was like however much and she was like 'oh my god, that's so not the amount you should be taking.' She asked how much weight I'd lost in two weeks and I told her.
"She sent me to the emergency room, and I got wheelchaired through the hospital.
"At one point, I went to the bathroom, and I felt really sick, I felt like I was going to pass out, I thought something was happening, I didn't feel good.
"As soon as I got into the room where I was seen by another nurse, I literally had a seizure from how dehydrated I was, which was honestly one of the scariest things that has ever happened to me in my life.
"My friend Reece had to hold my feet down and it was just so scary, the whole situation, I didn't know what was going on, my face was clenching up, my whole body was tense, my hands, it was so weird, your hands clench up and you can't move them and it feels like you're going to break your hand. It was honestly horrible."
Last Sunday's SAG Awards in L.A. was overshadowed by stars on the red carpet sporting shockingly skinny physiques.
A-listers including Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Demi Moore sparked the most attention, as social media went wild with theories as to how they’ve all shifted so much weight.
One source told RadarOnline.com: "Never before has an award show been so overshadowed by skinny celebs.
"That's all everybody was talking about, nobody will remember who won anything — the red carpet received all the attention.
"It was like a parade of skeleton celebrities."