Donald Trump

Donald Trump, 78, Sparks Health Fears After Sporting Heavily Bruised Hand After Three Handshake 'Jousts' With Emmanuel Macron — As U.S. President Hikes Chances of World War Three Erupting Over Russia V Ukraine

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron exchanged awkward handshakes during the French president's visit to the White House – which appear to have left The Don bruised like a peach.

Feb. 25 2025, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

Donald Trump has sparked fresh health fears after sporting a mysterious bruise on his right hand.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the marks became prominent after three awkward handshakes with Emmanuel Macron outside the White House during the French president's visit for talks over Ukraine.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump sported a mysterious bruise on his right hand following his intense handshakes with his French counterpart.

A close-up photo of the gripping handshake of the two leaders shows a large bruise on the Republican's hand covered with makeup.

The picture sparked frenzied speculation on social media with various theories circulating — but it remains unclear how the U.S. President got the bruise.

Trump and Macron have a long history of unlikely public displays of affection — with one of their 29-second long handshakes going viral in the past.

Their now-'legendary' shake took place in Brussels in 2017 – the year they both started their first presidential terms, and was so intense it left Trump's hand with white finger marks.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Macron visited Trump to discuss efforts to end the Ukraine invasion, amid fears the U.S. president is siding with Russia.

During their meeting, Trump was then seen tapping Macron's arm as he shared a tale about a meeting in Paris with the French President seen gripping Trump's hand as he laughed.

Trump and Macron's meeting at the White House on Monday came amid growing tensions as the U.S sided with Russia in a UN vote on a resolution demanding Vladimir Putin's troops leave Ukraine.

The French leader, 47, grimaced after Trump incorrectly suggested European assistance to Ukraine would be in the form of loans.

Macron interrupted his 78-year-old counterpart and corrected him: "No, in fact, to be frank.

"We paid 60 per cent of the total effort and it was – like the U.S. – loans, guarantees and grants."

Embedded Image

Macron corrected Trump when the Republican wrongly suggested European assistance to Ukraine would be in the form of loans.

Trump smirked and said after Macron spoke: "If you believe that, it's ok with me."

Macron added: "Europe is willing to step up to be a stronger partner, to do more on defence and security on this continent, as well as to be a reliable partner."

Trump repeated his belief the war in Ukraine would "never have happened if I was president."

He also warned if the conflict did not end "in weeks" it could escalate into "World War 3," adding it is in the best interest of Ukraine and Russia to "stop the killing now."

Trump said: "It's time to restore peace and I think we're going to do it," – before adding: "We have had some great conversations, including with Russia."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Macron said 'Europe is willing to step up to be a stronger partner' as he hopes to end Russia's bombardment of Ukraine.

He also said: "Since my return to the White House, we've made more progress towards that goal in one month that occurred in the past three years."

Trump added he will meet Ukrainian PM Volodymyr Zelenskyy "this week or next week" to sign a controversial minerals deal with the European nation.

A meeting with warmonger Putin is also on the cards "at some point," the president admitted, while confirming he "does not see a problem with sending European troops as peacemakers."

Macron, standing next to Trump, said U.S, re-engagement "is a source of uncertainty for Putin", adding France is "ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine".

