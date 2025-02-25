Donald Trump, 78, Sparks Health Fears After Sporting Heavily Bruised Hand After Three Handshake 'Jousts' With Emmanuel Macron — As U.S. President Hikes Chances of World War Three Erupting Over Russia V Ukraine

A close-up photo of the gripping handshake of the two leaders shows a large bruise on the Republican's hand covered with makeup.

The picture sparked frenzied speculation on social media with various theories circulating — but it remains unclear how the U.S. President got the bruise.

Trump and Macron have a long history of unlikely public displays of affection — with one of their 29-second long handshakes going viral in the past.

Their now-'legendary' shake took place in Brussels in 2017 – the year they both started their first presidential terms, and was so intense it left Trump's hand with white finger marks.