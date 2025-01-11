Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Candace Owens

President Emmanuel Macron and Wife Brigitte Send Candace Owens Legal Threat Over 'Gender' Report as Far-Right Pundit Laughs it Off — 'You're Not Above Critique'

Composite photo of Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron, Candace Owens
Source: MEGA/CANDACEOWENS/YOUTUBE

Candace Owens slams Emmanuel Macron over letter addressing conspiracy theory about his wife.

Jan. 10 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Candace Owens is on a mission to expose French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The feud between the politician and the conservative pundit began when Owens, 35, peddled a conspiracy theory alleging Macron was "raped by his husband," in reference to Brigitte, whose gender she openly questioned.

Now, Owens claimed she was sent a letter from the couple – and instructed her to keep it private – but she proceeded to read it in full on her show, Candace.

Article continues below advertisement
candace owens legal letter president emmanuele
Source: CANDACEOWENS/YOUTUBE

Owens falsely claimed Brigitte Macron was a transgender woman.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the conspiracy being debunked, Owens vowed to risk her "professional reputation" on the allegation Brigitte is a "perverted" transgender woman who sexually assaulted Macron when they first met when he was 14-years-old.

Owens' claims were sparked by a 2021 YouTube video, released when Macron was seeking re-election, in which a woman claimed to have obsessively looked into Brigitte's past – and came to the conclusion Brigitte was actually her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, who later transitioned.

A family photo was used in an attempt to highlight physical similarities between Brigitte and her sibling.

Article continues below advertisement
president emmanuelle brigitte mega
Source: MEGA

Owens further alleged Macron was sexually assaulted by Brigitte when he was 14-years-old.

Article continues below advertisement

Owens first picked up the conspiracy theory in June at the same time the video creators were on trial in France for defamation.

She later returned to the topic in August 2024, when French authorities arrested Russian Telegram founder Pavel Durov on charges relating to alleged illegal activity on the platform, including human trafficking.

In the video she said: "I mean, the audacity of referring to Pavel Durov as someone who is complicit in abetting pedophilia. That's what they said. That's what the French Secret Service, the French state would like us to believe under the authority of Emmanuel Macron, a human being, a child who was statutorily raped—back when he was a child—by his husband, Brigitte Macron."

Article continues below advertisement
candace owens legal letter president emmanuelle yt
Source: CANDACEOWENS/YOUTUBE

Owens read a letter Macron allegedly sent her on her YouTube channel.

Article continues below advertisement

The far-right host has once again returned to the topic of Brigitte's gender this week, claiming she was sent a letter from the French president.

Owens said: "I don't know if this has ever happened involving a president and a journalist mom in America. This is insane."

She proceeded to read the letter, which was said to be delivered via a process server, aloud.

At one point, the letter read: "Mrs. Macron does not owe you proof that she is and always has been a woman… It is none of your business."

The host responded: "This has been going on for approximately ten years. If I’m the president and I’m dealing with a ten-year issue of people saying my wife has a penis… I sure as hell am not paying lawyers overseas to send legal threats and legal letters that say, 'I'm not going to answer your question.'"

Article continues below advertisement
president emmanuelle wife brigitte mega
Source: MEGA

The letter stated Brigitte did not 'owe' Owens 'proof that she is and always has been a woman.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie 'Being Urged by her Six Kids' to Use Bombshell Interview to Tell 'Her Side of the Story' After Settling 8 Year Divorce With Brad Pitt

edwin castro loses home fires

World's Richest Lottery Winner's Mansion Reduced to Smoking Rubble as Wildfires Continue to Ravage LA: 'Nobody is Safe From This Nightmare'

Article continues below advertisement

When Owens got to a part that read, "What is defamatory and highly damaging is attacking the integrity and the credibility of a president," she laughed before adding: "I have to chuckle at that in general. I’m thinking of all the attacks on President Trump. They have no idea what free speech actually means."

Owens additionally sent her own message to Macron, telling the French president: "You see, Mr. Macron–both Misters–in my world, I bank on the people.

"I always bank on the regular people. You have no idea the army of people we can unleash."

"... You are a sitting president. You are not above critique," she later added.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.