President Emmanuel Macron and Wife Brigitte Send Candace Owens Legal Threat Over 'Gender' Report as Far-Right Pundit Laughs it Off — 'You're Not Above Critique'

Candace Owens is on a mission to expose French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The feud between the politician and the conservative pundit began when Owens, 35, peddled a conspiracy theory alleging Macron was "raped by his husband," in reference to Brigitte, whose gender she openly questioned.

Now, Owens claimed she was sent a letter from the couple – and instructed her to keep it private – but she proceeded to read it in full on her show, Candace.