President Emmanuel Macron and Wife Brigitte Send Candace Owens Legal Threat Over 'Gender' Report as Far-Right Pundit Laughs it Off — 'You're Not Above Critique'
Candace Owens is on a mission to expose French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The feud between the politician and the conservative pundit began when Owens, 35, peddled a conspiracy theory alleging Macron was "raped by his husband," in reference to Brigitte, whose gender she openly questioned.
Now, Owens claimed she was sent a letter from the couple – and instructed her to keep it private – but she proceeded to read it in full on her show, Candace.
Despite the conspiracy being debunked, Owens vowed to risk her "professional reputation" on the allegation Brigitte is a "perverted" transgender woman who sexually assaulted Macron when they first met when he was 14-years-old.
Owens' claims were sparked by a 2021 YouTube video, released when Macron was seeking re-election, in which a woman claimed to have obsessively looked into Brigitte's past – and came to the conclusion Brigitte was actually her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, who later transitioned.
A family photo was used in an attempt to highlight physical similarities between Brigitte and her sibling.
Owens first picked up the conspiracy theory in June at the same time the video creators were on trial in France for defamation.
She later returned to the topic in August 2024, when French authorities arrested Russian Telegram founder Pavel Durov on charges relating to alleged illegal activity on the platform, including human trafficking.
In the video she said: "I mean, the audacity of referring to Pavel Durov as someone who is complicit in abetting pedophilia. That's what they said. That's what the French Secret Service, the French state would like us to believe under the authority of Emmanuel Macron, a human being, a child who was statutorily raped—back when he was a child—by his husband, Brigitte Macron."
The far-right host has once again returned to the topic of Brigitte's gender this week, claiming she was sent a letter from the French president.
Owens said: "I don't know if this has ever happened involving a president and a journalist mom in America. This is insane."
She proceeded to read the letter, which was said to be delivered via a process server, aloud.
At one point, the letter read: "Mrs. Macron does not owe you proof that she is and always has been a woman… It is none of your business."
The host responded: "This has been going on for approximately ten years. If I’m the president and I’m dealing with a ten-year issue of people saying my wife has a penis… I sure as hell am not paying lawyers overseas to send legal threats and legal letters that say, 'I'm not going to answer your question.'"
When Owens got to a part that read, "What is defamatory and highly damaging is attacking the integrity and the credibility of a president," she laughed before adding: "I have to chuckle at that in general. I’m thinking of all the attacks on President Trump. They have no idea what free speech actually means."
Owens additionally sent her own message to Macron, telling the French president: "You see, Mr. Macron–both Misters–in my world, I bank on the people.
"I always bank on the regular people. You have no idea the army of people we can unleash."
"... You are a sitting president. You are not above critique," she later added.