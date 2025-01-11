Heidi Goes Topless: Klum Strips Down and Packs On The PDA with Husband Tom Kaulitz While Hitting The Beach In St. Barts
Heidi Klum was in full bloom as she decided to dress down while on vacation, and RadarOnline.com has all the sexy snaps.
The "still-got-it" supermodel has been splashing around while on vacation in St. Barts with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
Klum, 51, and Kaulitz, 35, had no reservations about going au natural on the Caribbean beach.
The America's Got Talent judge showed off her own talents, throwing her tiny bikini top aside for some fun in the sun. She spread out a leopard-print blanket on the hot sand, while a sky blue umbrella offered some relief from the heat.
Klum's black thong bikini bottoms matched her large black sunglasses.
Later, the lovers took a dip in the ocean waters, where they packed on the PDA while using each other as floatation devices.
As for their time out of the water, the model said she's always game for some "bedroom sports" with her younger hubby.
In a recent interview, she gushed: "Sport en chambre is my favorite exercise – it sounds better in French," referring to the translation of "bedroom sports."
She continued: "I have a younger husband," and confessed the sex with Kaulitz is “very good” because he's the model's "match."
However, Klum's wardrobe choices, or lack thereof, aren't always as well received. The German model, who seems to have no qualms about the human body, was recently slammed after posing in skimpy lingerie next to her nearly-naked, 20-year-old daughter, Leni.
The photos sparked a slew of adverse reactions on social media, with many fans claiming the pics of the mother-daughter pair were distasteful and called out Klum for going ahead with the shoot.
In the pics, Klum and her eldest child modeled see-through lace lingerie to promote the Intimissimi Fall-Winter collection, with their respective blonde and brunette locks flowing down.
The two stunned in the spread, leaning on one another while sporting various sultry pieces and even recording a video showcasing their twin-like features and incredible curves.
Fans weren't impressed with the collaboration and blasted Klum and Leni on their Instagram pages.
One fan commented on a post: "Am I the only one thinking this is a bit weird? ...Campaign at least doesn’t work for me. Like who dresses up in lingerie with their mom and prances around taking pics? Don’t know… I mean nothing wrong with that but it’s like not (something) that makes sense in an ad, when I am looking to buy lingerie and stuff."
Another user agreed: "I have to say this advert is a bit weird."
A third person said: "This is really weird and inappropriate ….. mother and daughter filming each other in lingerie? What is this?"
Others echoed that the move was "strange" on Klum's part, while some jumped to the star's defense and argued she and Leni were simply showing their close bond.
Leni has been following in her mother's modeling footsteps since she made her runway debut three years ago.
Klum joined Leni in the January/February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany – the young adult's first cover snag – which kicked off her career.
The Project Runaway alum gushed over her daughter's achievement in an Instagram post written in German: "I'm so proud of you. And it's not because you've chosen your own path.
"I know, that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman. You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You ain't no mini-me and I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU are."