EXCLUSIVE: Stevie Nicks Convinced She's Being Haunted by Ghost of Christine McVie on Stage — 'She's With Me a Lot'
Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks says that her late bandmate Christine McVie remains in her life spiritually...even joining her on stage.
The singer-songwriter keeps the ashes of her English friend in a pendant necklace around her neck she has revealed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nicks, who became the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, refers to McVie as her "musical soulmate".
During her solo shows, fans are treated to a video of the late 79-year-old artist while Nicks sings Landslide.
Nicks, 76, said: "We have a really beautiful montage of her and me. I never turn around and look. I can't because I'll start to sob.
"So I just don't look at it. She's gone, but she's not gone. She's with me a lot. I feel her presence all the time, especially on stage. She's here."
Nicks revealed that she remains traumatized by not being able to say farewell to McVie during the final days of her life.
McVie died of a stroke and metastatic cancer at Charing Cross Hospital in London in 2022.
Nicks said of her pal: "She was my therapist and my go-to person for just about everything.
"We had each other to get through that really difficult situation where no one was gonna quit the band. Christine and I kept the whole thing together by telling the three men, ‘You quit because we’re not stopping.’ Thank God I had her, but on the other side of that, thank God she had me."
And Rolling Stone magazine said of the women's role in the volatile band: "Braving it all were McVie and Nicks, a unified feminine force in the face of rock’s overwhelmingly masculine energy of both the era and their very band.
"To be a woman in music is to be constantly compared and only upheld against other women in music. No matter what genre, female performers are viewed as competing in a narrow competition where few are meant to succeed, even if they all bring something unique to the table.
"But McVie and Nicks found the secret, reveling in the fact that there was strength in sisterhood. They didn’t see each other as competition, mostly because they were both so different from one another in almost every way.
"On stage, they provided such unique energies, and in the studio, their styles diverged almost completely. Combined, they were able to play off their divergent personas on each other’s songs, providing the yin to the other’s yang, depending on the track or the day.
"They were not only musical allies but best friends, finding companionship and trust in one another as their relationships with their exes/bandmates threatened to derail the whole thing. At the core of Fleetwood Mac’s success was the pair’s love and respect for one another."
Nicks recalled of the Rumours era breakups in a joint interview with McVie in 2013: "We were cool onstage. But offstage, everybody was pretty angry. Most nights Chris and I would just go for dinner on our own, downstairs in the hotel, with security at the door."