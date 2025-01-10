EXCLUSIVE: Stevie Nicks Convinced She's Being Haunted by Ghost of Christine McVie on Stage — 'She's With Me a Lot'

Nicks, who became the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, refers to McVie as her "musical soulmate".

During her solo shows, fans are treated to a video of the late 79-year-old artist while Nicks sings Landslide.

Nicks, 76, said: "We have a really beautiful montage of her and me. I never turn around and look. I can't because I'll start to sob.

"So I just don't look at it. She's gone, but she's not gone. She's with me a lot. I feel her presence all the time, especially on stage. She's here."