Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Stevie Nicks
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Stevie Nicks Convinced She's Being Haunted by Ghost of Christine McVie on Stage — 'She's With Me a Lot'

Split of Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie
Source: MEGA

Nicks claims she is being haunted by her late bandmate.

Jan. 10 2025, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks says that her late bandmate Christine McVie remains in her life spiritually...even joining her on stage.

The singer-songwriter keeps the ashes of her English friend in a pendant necklace around her neck she has revealed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
stevie nicks trauma filled final days
Source: MEGA

The icon keeps the ashes of her friend in a pendant necklace around her neck.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicks, who became the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, refers to McVie as her "musical soulmate".

During her solo shows, fans are treated to a video of the late 79-year-old artist while Nicks sings Landslide.

Nicks, 76, said: "We have a really beautiful montage of her and me. I never turn around and look. I can't because I'll start to sob.

"So I just don't look at it. She's gone, but she's not gone. She's with me a lot. I feel her presence all the time, especially on stage. She's here."

Article continues below advertisement

Nicks revealed that she remains traumatized by not being able to say farewell to McVie during the final days of her life.

McVie died of a stroke and metastatic cancer at Charing Cross Hospital in London in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
christine mcvie fleetwoodmac
Source: MEGA

Nicks called her late friend her 'go-to person.'

Article continues below advertisement

Nicks said of her pal: "She was my therapist and my go-to person for just about everything.

"We had each other to get through that really difficult situation where no one was gonna quit the band. Christine and I kept the whole thing together by telling the three men, ‘You quit because we’re not stopping.’ Thank God I had her, but on the other side of that, thank God she had me."

Article continues below advertisement

And Rolling Stone magazine said of the women's role in the volatile band: "Braving it all were McVie and Nicks, a unified feminine force in the face of rock’s overwhelmingly masculine energy of both the era and their very band.

"To be a woman in music is to be constantly compared and only upheld against other women in music. No matter what genre, female performers are viewed as competing in a narrow competition where few are meant to succeed, even if they all bring something unique to the table.

Article continues below advertisement
christine mcvie fleetwoodmac
Source: MEGA

The two didn't see each other as competition because they were so different.

Article continues below advertisement

"But McVie and Nicks found the secret, reveling in the fact that there was strength in sisterhood. They didn’t see each other as competition, mostly because they were both so different from one another in almost every way.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Sex Addict AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani's Split — With Sources Revealing Her Ultra-Kinky Past Was 'Too Much For Rugby Badboy'

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet's Romance with Kylie Jenner Enraging His Fans so Much They Are Plotting Deadly Revenge on Young Actor — ‘He Doesn’t Have Enough Security!'

Article continues below advertisement

"On stage, they provided such unique energies, and in the studio, their styles diverged almost completely. Combined, they were able to play off their divergent personas on each other’s songs, providing the yin to the other’s yang, depending on the track or the day.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
christine mcvie stevie nicks mega
Source: MEGA

The two were not only musical allies but best friends.

"They were not only musical allies but best friends, finding companionship and trust in one another as their relationships with their exes/bandmates threatened to derail the whole thing. At the core of Fleetwood Mac’s success was the pair’s love and respect for one another."

Nicks recalled of the Rumours era breakups in a joint interview with McVie in 2013: "We were cool onstage. But offstage, everybody was pretty angry. Most nights Chris and I would just go for dinner on our own, downstairs in the hotel, with security at the door."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.