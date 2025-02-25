EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal How Justin Bieber REALLY Feels About Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accusations — As Pals Warn They're 'Beyond Worried' About Haggard Pop Star's Mental Health and 'Loneliness'
Struggling Justin Bieber is finding it hard to come to terms with one-time mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs' fall from grace.
And he’s also battling to overcome rumored cracks in his marriage to wife Hailey that has pals worried he is about to go "over the edge," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
There have been suggestions on social media that the couple might have spent Christmas apart.
And sources close to the star say he has been appalled to witness the downfall of disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, whom he first met as a teenager but who has now been charged with a host of sex trafficking and racketeering offenses.
The newly shaven-headed singer, 30, looked gaunt, distracted and hollow-eyed in recent alarming photos taken in New York.
Images of scarily skinny Bieber went viral, sparking further speculation all is far from well in his life – and seven-year marriage to model wife Hailey, 28.
A source told us: "People are beyond worried over Justin's wellbeing. Many had hoped he would escape the fate of other troubled ex-child stars including Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes, both of whom have struggled with mental health issues.
"He is rich and famous but was robbed of his youth. He had no idea what normal was. This was always the fear about him, that he would fall."
Some pals suggest Bieber's marriage may be showing cracks, amid unsubstantiated speculation on social media he and Hailey couple might have spent Christmas apart.
But the model appeared to slap this chat down in a cryptic post apparently aimed at her critics, showing a man laughing while repeating the phrase: "You're not well, and it's OK."
Sources close to Bieber, meanwhile, say he has been appalled to witness the downfall of disgraced rapper Combs, who has now been charged with a host of sex trafficking and racketeering offenses, with upwards of 120 alleged victims already coming forward.
Combs denies the claims.
Bieber is said to be "disgusted" by the claims and has been "advised to stay as far away as possible" from the shamed artist.
Another source added Bieber was "in a hard place mentally."
For many years, the singer's long-time manager Scooter Braun, who discovered him in 2008, his most trusted confidant – but the pair's relationship has been strained in recent years.
Tellingly, earlier this month Bieber 'unfollowed' his former mentor on social media in a clear and deliberate public snub.
A source added: "You won’t believe this, but despite the glitzy image, he’s actually a pretty lonely guy. Whenever he rolls into town, he throws these massive parties and invites a few of us from the entertainment scene, but let's be real – it’s all a bit staged.
"You get these messages from his assistant saying that Justin wants you to come to a party with him, which sounds exciting at first, after all, he’s a huge star and seems like a nice guy. But then you arrive and it’s a wild scene with a bunch of random people, most of whom he doesn’t even know!
"Honestly, it’s kind of sad.
"He usually ends up tucked away in a corner, looking super uncomfortable, all while the cameras catch him grinning like he’s having the time of his life. It really makes you think: wouldn’t it be nice if he had a few more genuine friends around, people he could actually trust?"