Massive Movie Star Tells How He Was Raced to Hospital at SAG Awards After He Suddenly Found Himself 'Writing in Agony': 'The Pain Was So Immediate'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Irish actor, 48, claimed he was "writhing on the floor in agony" before he was carted off to hospital while the star-studded L.A event continued.

Scott recalled the incident – which took place in 2020 – on the red carpet at this year's SAG ceremony, which saw him nominated for his performance in 'Ripley.'

He said: "I was beside Phoebe and Laura Dern had just won best supporting actress and we were standing up.

"I don't know if anyone has ever experienced having a kidney stone before, but it sends you, the pain is so immediate."