Massive Movie Star Tells How He Was Raced to Hospital at SAG Awards After He Suddenly Found Himself 'Writing in Agony': 'The Pain Was So Immediate'
Hollywood star Andrew Scott was rushed to hospital during the SAG Awards.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Irish actor, 48, claimed he was "writhing on the floor in agony" before he was carted off to hospital while the star-studded L.A event continued.
Scott recalled the 2020 incident while on the red carpet for this year's ceremony which took place on Sunday, recalling how his Fleabag co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge desperately tried to help him.
He said: "I was beside Phoebe and Laura Dern had just won best supporting actress and we were standing up.
"I don't know if anyone has ever experienced having a kidney stone before, but it sends you, the pain is so immediate."
Scott said by the time Dern finished her acceptance speech for her 2019 movie Marriage Story, he was already ripping off his tux.
He continued: "I was in the back (of the room)… writhing around in agony."
Despite his co-star Waller-Bridge behind on hand to help run water to him, the star was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Luckily for Scott, the moment was not caught on camera.
When asked what happened next, Scott joked: "That's too much. People don't need to know about that. It was grisly."
Scott was nominated for his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Netflix's Ripley.
He faced tough competition with Javier Bardem, Colin Farrell, Richard Gadd, and Kevin Kline in the same category — with Farrell winning for his performance in The Penguin.
The Irishman, 48, made sure to give a shout-out to his fellow nominees in his acceptance speech.
He said: "I want to thank my fellow nominees. Richard, Andrew, Kevin, and Javier, my deepest respect and admiration."
The actor, who wore heavy prosthetics to portray the DC comics villain The Penguin, also hit out at Jamie Lee Curtis' playful claim that he have her Covid.
Curtis, who was presenting, said at the Shrine Auditorium Expo Hall: "And the actor (award) goes to the man who gave me Covid at the Golden Globes, Colin Farrell."
When he took to the stage, Curtis and Farrell laughed and shared a hug, with the star insisting: "Guilty as charged, but Brendan Gleeson f---ing gave it to me. So I was just spreading the love."
Scott may have missed out on the award but his latest TV project Ripley has received rave reviews.
He plays the lead role of Tom Ripley in the show, who is hired by a wealthy Italian (Kenneth Lonergan) to convince his son (Johnny Flynn) to return back home to the U.S. from Italy.
But in order to live the life he wants to, Tom will have to build a web of lies and navigate complexities like deceit, fraud and murder.
The drama featured a star-studded cast which includes the likes of Johnny Flynn and Dakota Johnson.
Based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel, The Talented Mr. Ripley, the Netflix production was set in the 1960's, following the journey of con-man Tom who is sent on a gripping journey across Europe in eight black-and-white episodes.