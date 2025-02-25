Family Agony Amid Sir Rod Stewart's 'Final Days': Veteran Rocker's Troubled Son Admitted to Malibu Rehab Center for Drug Addiction After Marriage Breakdown — As Fears Rise His Famous Dad is 'Partying Himself into Early Grave'

The iconic rocker's son has been very open about his past struggles with addiction.

Sean revealed he started drinking alcohol at the age of 13 before things continued to escalate because "it was very easy" for him to get drugs.

He revealed in a previous interview with the site: "I would go to parties at that age and drink and smoke cannabis and cigarettes.

"I would just walk into a party and someone would hand them to me. I hardly ever paid for them.

"First, I got really badly into Ecstasy. Then I started on the prescription pills like Vicodin, and then cocaine. And finally I got into heroin."