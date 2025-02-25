Family Agony Amid Sir Rod Stewart's 'Final Days': Veteran Rocker's Troubled Son Admitted to Malibu Rehab Center for Drug Addiction After Marriage Breakdown — As Fears Rise His Famous Dad is 'Partying Himself into Early Grave'
Sir Rod Stewart's son has been admitted to a Malibu rehab center for drug addiction after his marriage breakdown.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest family crisis for the veteran rocker, 80, comes amid fears the booze-loving crooner is "partying himself into an early grave."
According to reports, Sean Stewart is currently seeking treatment at the $80,000-a-month Cliffside Malibu rehabilitation facility.
The latest health crisis comes just months after the 44-year-old split his wife Jody Weintraub and moved on with Charlie Sheen's ex, Julia Stambler – who was originally his nanny for his twins.
An insider told the Daily Mail: "Sean is in rehab for pill addiction. He's had a long history of drug addiction, and he decided to get help when he saw that he was falling off the deep end again.
"There was a family intervention because they were worried. They are all able to see when Sean is sober and when he is not."
The source added: "In the end, Sean voluntarily checked in to save himself,' they said. 'Rod is proud of him for getting help. He is expected to do a 90-day stay, which is the norm."
The iconic rocker's son has been very open about his past struggles with addiction.
Sean revealed he started drinking alcohol at the age of 13 before things continued to escalate because "it was very easy" for him to get drugs.
He revealed in a previous interview with the site: "I would go to parties at that age and drink and smoke cannabis and cigarettes.
"I would just walk into a party and someone would hand them to me. I hardly ever paid for them.
"First, I got really badly into Ecstasy. Then I started on the prescription pills like Vicodin, and then cocaine. And finally I got into heroin."
The rocker's son's struggles continued to worsen, and by the time he was just 19 years old, he was suffering with drug and alcohol addiction.
He eventually had his funds cut off and set to a rehab center in Arizona. Then, in late 2001, he overdosed, was arrested, and spent 90 days in jail.
Over the years, he has checked into rehab many times.
EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal How Justin Bieber REALLY Feels About Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accusations — As Pals Warn They're 'Beyond Worried' About Haggard Pop Star's Mental Health and 'Loneliness'
The latest crisis for the Stewart family comes amid fears the rocker himself is partying too hard.
RadarOnline.com reported in 2024 that concern for the 80-year-old's health heightened after photos emerged that showed the star being loaded into the backseat of a limo after an alcohol-fueled night out.
A source said at the time: "Rod always prided himself in his ability to pound down his drinks with the best of them. But now people are afraid of the cumulative damage he's done to himself."
In July 2024, Stewart opened up about his drinking habit in an interview and said: "We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can."
He celebrated his 80th birthday back in January.