EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Censori 'No Longer Willing to Be Kanye West's Plaything' — And the Scandal That Was 'Last Straw' For Model Before She 'Ended Marriage'
Determined Bianca Censori has told pals she no longer wished to be Kanye West's "plaything in the eyes of the world."
And the billionaire rapper-turned-businessman is scrambling to save his marriage as mega-money offers from publishers come into Censori in return for a tell-all book about their marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The tacky Grammys see-through dress stunt – which our insider says was "totally engineered" by West to grab headlines – and the rapper's subsequent claims he has "dominion" over his wife were the last straw.
A source told us: "Bianca's not playing along anymore, and Kanye is starting to feel the heat! Not only is he staring down the possibility of losing a boatload of cash, as rumor has it there's no prenup, but there’s also the chance she could spill the goods on her experiences with him.
"For a guy like Kanye, whose whole identity seems tied up in his fortune and narrative control, the thought of this is pure nightmare fuel. "Right now, Bianca’s getting bombarded with offers to share her story. Even if Kanye had her sign an NDA, there are ways to get around that. She’s had backstage access for over two years now, and she’s sitting on a mountain of secrets that he definitely doesn’t want the public to uncover."
Our source went on: "Plus, what's stopping her from sharing? She’s getting everything lined up, and trust me, there are a lot of people urging her to go for it.
"There’s bound to be a ton revealed in court, and let’s be real, she could end up raking in tens of millions for a tell-all. Meanwhile, Kanye’s scrambling! He’s throwing out threats about her regretting the divorce, promising to make changes, and even dangling cash in front of her just to keep her from leaving. "From what we’re hearing, despite those big bucks and sweet talk, Bianca is still focused on making that split happen."
We revealed how Donald Trump and a cabal of leading politicians and business moguls are secretly plotting to take down West's business interests following his shocking hate-filled rants.
Tech heavyweight Daniel Starr has revealed secret WhatsApp groups had been set up by high-profile people across entertainment, fashion, tech and politics who were outraged by the rapper's vile anti-Semitic posts in which he proclaimed "I LOVE HITLER," RadarOnline.com revealed.
Entrepreneur Starr said manufacturing companies will no longer produce clothing products for West's brand – and said his music will "disappear" from streaming platforms.
He added outrage over Ye's three-day X rampage, in which he also claimed he had "dominion" over his wife Censori, saying rape victims were liars, and accused sex trafficker Sean 'Diddy' Combs should be free, had reached the "very top of government."
Starr also claimed he had spoken to White House insiders who told him President Trump had taken Kanye's comments "very seriously" and was "not playing around" when it came to anti-Semitism.
Then last month West, 47, who now goes by "Ye," took to Instagram to flaunt his net worth to his 20.5 million followers.
His post read: "In 2025, Ye's net worth stands at $2.77 billion USD as confirmed by Eton Venture Services."
West went on to explain the mouthwatering amount was "based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark."