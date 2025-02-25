EXCLUSIVE: 'Besotted' Renée Zellweger 'Vowing to Stand By Her Man' Ant Anstead After He Went Bankrupt — 'Her $90MILLION Fortune Will Bail Him Out… And He Knows It'
Renée Zellweger has fallen head-over-heels in love with her Brit lover Ant Anstead in a romance story worthy of any Bridget Jones movie.
And despite ending one marriage citing "fraud" as the reason for its demise, she has told pals she’s comfortable with Anstead’s current unstable financial situation and is prepared to splurge huge chunks of her fortune to keep him happy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Texan, 55, worth $90million, has been smitten with Anstead, 45, ever since they met and fell in love on his TV show Celebrity IOU: Joyride four years ago.
And twice-married Anstead is keen to tie the knot for a third time.
It comes 20 years after Zellweger terminated her short-lived marriage to Kenny Chesney on the grounds of "fraud."
But a source told us: "Renée has found herself quite involved with Ant, but there's growing concern among her circle. Despite her wealth, Ant has been facing some financial struggles.
"He dealt with the bankruptcy of his car bodywork company last year, and his TV production business has also dissolved, leaving him under a lot of stress.
"While he’s keen to move past this rough patch, Renée's friends worry that she might end up needing to come to his rescue, but she's told her crew that she's happy with that."
While often coy about her relationships, Zellweger recently made a reference to her beau in an interview, saying she lives in southern California "because that’s where my fella lives."
The A-lister met him in 2021, about seven months after he separated from his second ex-wife, Christina Haacknd.
Zellwegger has had high-profile relationships with Jim Carrey and Bradley Cooper – but now believes she's found The One in Anstead, pals say.
Our source added: "Renée is absolutely smitten with Ant, and you won’t catch her saying a single bad thing about him! Word is, he’s brought back her sparkle after years of heartache.
"Can you believe there were times when she thought true love would never come knocking again? But now, she’s practically glowing! She’s been telling friends this love could be her final destination.
"Apparently, their chemistry is off the charts, washing away any doubts she had.
"She’s seriously hoping that wedding bells are on the horizon.
"And get this: she’s not after some unrealistic fairytale, he just wants something genuine. How sweet is that?"
Zellweger is back on screens after taking years away from the movies.
She has returned from a decade-long break from Hollywood with the newest installment in the Bridget Jones saga called Mad About the Boy.
Although she was at the top of her career success, the Jerry Maguire star says she had to take a break to save her own mental health, RadarOnline.com revealed this month.
"I was sick of the sound of my own voice," recalled Zellweger. "When I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?’ It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences."
The actress added it took her years out of the Tinseltown spotlight to recover her joy.
She said: "One of the things I learned is that I didn't know how to establish a healthy balance. I felt an obligation to say yes, whenever I was asked to do something on behalf of my work."
Our sources said she was lured back to the Bridget Jones franchise by the monster paycheck that came with her big-screen comeback – with one insider sneering: "And that's obviously music to Ant's ears."