EXCLUSIVE: 'Besotted' Renée Zellweger 'Vowing to Stand By Her Man' Ant Anstead After He Went Bankrupt — 'Her $90MILLION Fortune Will Bail Him Out… And He Knows It'

The Texan, 55, worth $90million, has been smitten with Anstead, 45, ever since they met and fell in love on his TV show Celebrity IOU: Joyride four years ago.

And twice-married Anstead is keen to tie the knot for a third time.

It comes 20 years after Zellweger terminated her short-lived marriage to Kenny Chesney on the grounds of "fraud."

But a source told us: "Renée has found herself quite involved with Ant, but there's growing concern among her circle. Despite her wealth, Ant has been facing some financial struggles.

"He dealt with the bankruptcy of his car bodywork company last year, and his TV production business has also dissolved, leaving him under a lot of stress.

"While he’s keen to move past this rough patch, Renée's friends worry that she might end up needing to come to his rescue, but she's told her crew that she's happy with that."