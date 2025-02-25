Your tip
Meghan Markle
EXCLUSIVE: 'Cynical Techniques' Meghan Markle Is Using To Show She's Committed to Prince Harry Revealed — After Couple Were Hit By Divorce Rumors

Source: MEGA

The runaway royals packed on the PDAs as they attended the Invictus Games in Canada – despite growing rumors their relationship is a sham.

Feb. 25 2025, Published 10:28 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle has gone on a PDA charm offensive to prove to the world she's part of a rock-solid relationship with Prince Harry.

But commentators have revealed they believe her techniques are fake after the society magazine Vanity Fair claimed she had been shopping around publishers for a post-divorce book deal and Donald Trump branded her "terrible", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA

Markle's public 'affections' for Harry are being branded 'fake' and 'staged.'

One insider told us after her soppy display with Harry at Invictus Games in Canada and recent St Valentine's Day snaps of her kissing her prince: "You know, it looks like she’s really trying to send a message that everything's totally peachy between them. Have you noticed the surge in those public displays of affection?

"It's hard not to think it's all for show, right? Meghan is clearly eager for everyone to see just how happy they are, practically shouting that she and Harry are here to stay.

"It’s like she’s reading the room and giving the fans exactly what they crave, more couple content! But let's be real, this isn’t just about that. Meghan is fully committed to being the supportive wife during this big moment for Harry.

"She’s all in, but turning what should be intimate moments into something that feels like a promotional campaign? Yeah – that’s got a lot of people raising their eyebrows."

Body language expert Judi James said Markle was like a "human limpet" as she clung to Harry.

Source: MEGA

Markle was all over her husband after Donald Trump branded her 'terrible' in a mocking interview.

"She’s never shy about doing PDAs with Harry, obviously, but I think this took it to a different level," said James. "She’s giggling, she’s squealing with excitement at things, she’s very breathless. She looked like a cross between a woman on a date night and a mum going to her son’s school open day. It’s a proud mum or besotted wife on a date."

And leading UK broadcaster Eamonn Holmes called her performance "totally fake" and "so put on."

Markle's team was said to have quietly conducted meetings with at least one publishing house about a book detailing her life "post-divorce" from Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com revealed last month.

Source: MEGA

Society magazine Vanity Fair claimed the duchess had sounded out a publisher about a Harry 'post-divorce' book deal.

Despite still being married to the royal renegade, the former Suits star's team allegedly met with publishers to "gauge interest" in the potential tell-all.

While the timeline of when the Duchess of Sussex's team held talks remains unclear, the bombshell claim came after months of speculation about the state of Harry and Markle's marriage.

In the Vanity Fair takedown on the couple, entitled American Hustle, a source close to the situation made it clear the book was angled on Markle's hypothetical split from Harry and not her first husband, Trevor Engleson, whom she was married to from 2011 to 2014.

The mag's insider further clarified the book was not made out to be a "general" discussion about life after divorce.

