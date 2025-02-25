EXCLUSIVE: 'Cynical Techniques' Meghan Markle Is Using To Show She's Committed to Prince Harry Revealed — After Couple Were Hit By Divorce Rumors

One insider told us after her soppy display with Harry at Invictus Games in Canada and recent St Valentine's Day snaps of her kissing her prince: "You know, it looks like she’s really trying to send a message that everything's totally peachy between them. Have you noticed the surge in those public displays of affection?

"It's hard not to think it's all for show, right? Meghan is clearly eager for everyone to see just how happy they are, practically shouting that she and Harry are here to stay.

"It’s like she’s reading the room and giving the fans exactly what they crave, more couple content! But let's be real, this isn’t just about that. Meghan is fully committed to being the supportive wife during this big moment for Harry.

"She’s all in, but turning what should be intimate moments into something that feels like a promotional campaign? Yeah – that’s got a lot of people raising their eyebrows."

Body language expert Judi James said Markle was like a "human limpet" as she clung to Harry.