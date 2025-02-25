EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Set to Demand in Divorce Her Ex Sam Asghari Stops Dropping Her Name In Every Interview' — 'She's Tired of Being His Only Claim to Fame!'
Fuming Britney Spears is set to gag her chatty ex-husband because he won’t stop chirping about their short marriage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal she’s told pals Sam Asghari needs to be “muzzled.”
A source told us: "Britney is simmering over her ex-husband's constant need to drop her name! She is saying she’s done with his antics and wants him to zip it, like, forever! She says the guy needs to be muzzled. Period.
"Sam really thought marrying Britney would launch him into stardom, but let's not kid ourselves.
"The only reason anyone even picks up when he calls is because of his connection to her! She’s totally over being his ticket to fame and wants him to move on too. Britney is ready for him to stop cashing in on their past for attention!
"But at the moment he doesn't seem to be getting the message.
"They were only married for just over a year so surely he's going to run out of things to say about their short time together before too long. But at the moment he seems to have a lot more to say about their marriage than he did when they were together, which Britney finds very odd and a little ironic.
"Perhaps if he'd put in more thought and effort during the relationship then perhaps they'd still be together."
And Asghari hasn't wasted any time in the romantic stakes.
He debuted his new romance with a Spears "clone" just weeks after his divorce from the pop star was settled.
The model went Instagram official on New Year's Day with his new partner, realtor Brooke Irvine, sharing steamy vacation snaps that prompted fans to call out the similarities between her and his former wife.
Asghari, 30, shared a carousel post of him and Irvine captioned: "Happy New Year to All."
Photos showed the two kissing in front of a night sky, cuddling on the trunk of a palm tree, and posing in various party attire.
Blonde Irvine, a real estate agent whose social accounts are private, appears to be around the same age as Asghari.
Followers quickly called out the actor for shmoozing with a "younger version" of his 43-year-old ex, who Asghari was married to for 14 months.
Asghari and Spears' divorce was finalized in May 2024 and officially settled in December.
One made fan wrote online: "Swapped Britney for another DB", while another asked: "You exchanged Britney for that one younger model???"
A third said: "How come she looks the same as Britney? He doesn't look as happy as her."
Another follower believed Asghari "has a type", while others said he "likes them blonde" and is "using another blonde for clout."
Yet another critic labeled the actor's new girlfriend as "a Britney wannabe.”
Many also called Asghari out for "using Britney for her money", noting he was wearing an expensive wristwatch in one of his photos.