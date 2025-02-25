EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Set to Demand in Divorce Her Ex Sam Asghari Stops Dropping Her Name In Every Interview' — 'She's Tired of Being His Only Claim to Fame!'

A source told us: "Britney is simmering over her ex-husband's constant need to drop her name! She is saying she’s done with his antics and wants him to zip it, like, forever! She says the guy needs to be muzzled. Period.

"Sam really thought marrying Britney would launch him into stardom, but let's not kid ourselves.

"The only reason anyone even picks up when he calls is because of his connection to her! She’s totally over being his ticket to fame and wants him to move on too. Britney is ready for him to stop cashing in on their past for attention!

"But at the moment he doesn't seem to be getting the message.

"They were only married for just over a year so surely he's going to run out of things to say about their short time together before too long. But at the moment he seems to have a lot more to say about their marriage than he did when they were together, which Britney finds very odd and a little ironic.

"Perhaps if he'd put in more thought and effort during the relationship then perhaps they'd still be together."