EXCLUSIVE: We Unstick the VERY Messy Mysteries Over Meghan Markle's Cursed Jam Launch — From Trademark Woes to the Montecito Farmers Who Know NOTHING About its Production

Meghan Markle was forced to rebrand her American Riviera Orchard lifestyle firm after being told she couldn’t trademark the term – and RadarOnline.com has the inside story on how that is only the tip of the iceberg of her business launch.

Attorneys at the US Patent and Trademark Office told the duchess she couldn’t legally own rights to the term as it was a geographical area, can reveal – so she was forced into a hasty rebrand of her firm and it will now be known As Ever.