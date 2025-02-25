Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Supersized Country Crooner Jelly Roll 'Determined to Turn Troubled Kids' Shelter Into Working Farm' to 'Keep Them From Going Off Rails Like Him'

jelly roll farm troubled kids prevent struggles
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll is transforming a troubled kids' shelter into a farm to help them avoid the struggles he's faced.

Feb. 25 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Country star Jelly Roll spent years living in a 6-by-12-foot jail cell, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the reformed do-gooder is turning thousands of acres into a farm to help keep at-risk kids from wrecking their lives.

The 40-year-old Save Me singer, who spent time behind bars before turning his life around to become a music superstar, bought 500 acres of Tennessee farmland last fall and is closing in on another 1,000 – and friends say it's just a start of his mission to make a difference in the world.

jelly roll farm troubled kids prevent struggles
Source: MEGA

Bunnie XO is supporting partner Jelly Roll's mission as he transforms Tennessee farmland into a refuge for at-risk kids.

But the Son of a Sinner crooner's land grab is more than just about giving him and his wife Bunnie XO, 44, his daughter, Bailee, 16, and 8-year-old son, Noah, from previous relationships room to spread out – he has a plan to make a haven for juvenile delinquents and other youths heading to the edge of ruin.

"He's still very ashamed of the life he once led and wants to help as many young people as he can to not follow in his former path," a source told us.

Ever since hitting the big time, the 6-foot-1 singer, now down to around 380lbs after once crushing the scales at over 500lbs, has made it his personal quest to help troubled teens.

jelly roll farm troubled kids prevent struggles
Source: MEGA

Roll donated $250,000 to a Nashville juvenile center, funding a recording studio to uplift troubled youths.

He's helping found the Nashville Youth Campus for Empowerment and donated $250,000 to set up a recording studio at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center in the city.

Our insider added: "Jelly wants to establish a working farm for these kids to show them good things can come from life if you apply yourself and they don't have to resort to illegal and criminal stuff."

