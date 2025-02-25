EXCLUSIVE: Dopey Duchess Meghan Markle Playing Victim Again – Telling Pals She Just Wants to 'Live Her Life Out of the Spotlight'… Despite 'No-One Caring About Her Anymore'

This month, The Daily Mail, usually no fan of diva duchess Meghan Markle, published a rare positive article aboutand her volunteer efforts in the wake of the devastating California wildfires, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Quoting the teen founder of the charity Altadena Girls Fire Recovery Fund, the story focused on how an "incredibly kind" Markle had dedicated multiple hours to helping young girls affected by the January blazes.

The comment section, however, had a dramatically different take.

"She is utterly relentless with this nausealing PR," wrote one reader.

"Pathetic attention seeker!" raged another.

It seems no matter what Markle does, she just can't win – and now we can reveal the backlash against her has Markle crying for privacy again, despite just launching a new business and Netflix show.