EXCLUSIVE: Dopey Duchess Meghan Markle Playing Victim Again – Telling Pals She Just Wants to 'Live Her Life Out of the Spotlight'… Despite 'No-One Caring About Her Anymore'
This month, The Daily Mail, usually no fan of diva duchess Meghan Markle, published a rare positive article aboutand her volunteer efforts in the wake of the devastating California wildfires, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Quoting the teen founder of the charity Altadena Girls Fire Recovery Fund, the story focused on how an "incredibly kind" Markle had dedicated multiple hours to helping young girls affected by the January blazes.
The comment section, however, had a dramatically different take.
"She is utterly relentless with this nausealing PR," wrote one reader.
"Pathetic attention seeker!" raged another.
It seems no matter what Markle does, she just can't win – and now we can reveal the backlash against her has Markle crying for privacy again, despite just launching a new business and Netflix show.
When Markle and husband Prince Harry, 40, were photographed hugging wildfire victims at the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena on January 10, more critics called it a publicity stunt.
Actress Justine Bateman got in on the action, referring to the couple as "disaster tourists" engaging in a "disgusting photo op."
According to a source, 43-year-old mom-of-two Markle is hurt by the accusations but isn't surprised.
"It seems everything Meghan does attracts negative criticism," our source said.
And the former Suits star is telling people close to her that she isn't going to change to make the haters happy.
Pals say Markle wanted to be hands-on with the recovery efforts after the wildfires, with our insider adding: "She's a Southern California girl through and through, and she feels for everyone who's been affected – and it's important to her to help."
Markle's philanthropic efforts have always centered around female empowerment, and the Altadena Girls Fire Recovery Fund aligns with that mission.
In addition to donating clothes from her own wardrobe, the duchess enlisted the help of pals Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo to score signed merch from Billie Eilish for a teen whose beloved concert tee was destroyed.
In another rare positive review of her actions, The Cut – which famously published a snarky interview with Markle in 2022 praised her candid February 4 clip sharing her excitement at the news, gushing: "We don't usually see Meghan like this... It's working for her."
But the negative stories far outnumber the positive ones.
A recent Vanity Fair article about Markle and Prince Harry's high staff turnover resurfaced claims Markle is a bad boss – a label that distresses the American Riviera Orchard founder.
"She's not this 'dictator in heels, and she doesn't hark orders," said our source. "On the contrary, Meghan's defenders say she and Harry really strive to provide a healthy work environment."
Markle has given up on being embraced by the royal family or their supporters. Early on, she thought she'd be beloved by the public much like Prince Harry's late mom, Princess Diana.
"Meghan was an admirer of Diana's even before she met Harry," our source said. "But now she realizes now she'll never stack up to Diana – or the universally loved Princess Kate.
"The reality is Meghan is not Diana 2.0 or a People's Princess.
"She's been rejected in the UK and the U.S., and it's no secret the royals blame her for turning Harry against them."
But apparently Markle is now not interested in trying to reshape her image so people will like her more.
"She just wants to do things on her own terms, and if people think she's face, so be it," our insider went on.
"She goes out of her comfort zone to meet and bug people," said the source. Her hope is that her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, will show the world who she really is.
"She wants it to reflect everything she's passionate about, from cooking and gardening to entertaining."
Before hooking up with Prince Harry, Markle ran a blog called The Tig, which featured her tips on food and hosting.
"She always had a talent for making things pretty," said our source.
"Despite some lackluster reviews of both With Love, Meghan and Prince Harry's five-part docuseries Polo, a Netflix boss recently said they are 'excited' about future content with the couple."
For Markle, living well is the best revenge, according to pals.
One said: "She's happy and in her clement and living her best life. This is the Meghan she wants people to see."