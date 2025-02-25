EXCLUSIVE: Newly Single Jessica Simpson 'Mulling Hook-Up With Ex John Mayer' as She 'Gets Back on Dating Scene' After Split From Husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson, who recently separated from her husband of a decade, Eric Johnson, is said to bbe tempted to revisit an old chapter of her life – her steamy romance with John Mayer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Back during that relationship, it was all Jessica talked about," a source said. "John's still incredibly sexy, and she thinks there's some unfinished business there."
Singer and fashion mogul Simpson, 44, met the rocker, 47, at a Grammy party in 2005, and the two started dating the next year following her divorce from first husband Nick Lachey.
The pair, who were together on and off until 2010, were a hot couple.
As Simpson revealed in her 2020 memoir, "John told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally."
The singer also gushed she "fell in love" with his "intensity."
But the volatility of their romance – which included a split before they reconciled a whopping nine times – also triggered "anxiety" for Simpson, who confessed the love she felt from Johnson "did control me."
After a salacious 2010 interview in which Mayer famously labeled the pop star "sexual napalm," Simpson deleted his number.
"He made it easy for me to walk away," she said in her memoir.
A decade-plus later, mom of three Simpson, who recently shed 100lbs, is "ready for more" from Mayer, our source said.
The insider went on: "Jessica thinks John's matured and has learned from his mistakes.
"It would be worth the risk to feel the thrill of hooking up with him again."