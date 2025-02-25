EXCLUSIVE: Newly Single Jessica Simpson 'Mulling Hook-Up With Ex John Mayer' as She 'Gets Back on Dating Scene' After Split From Husband Eric Johnson

Singer and fashion mogul Simpson, 44, met the rocker, 47, at a Grammy party in 2005, and the two started dating the next year following her divorce from first husband Nick Lachey.

The pair, who were together on and off until 2010, were a hot couple.

As Simpson revealed in her 2020 memoir, "John told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally."

The singer also gushed she "fell in love" with his "intensity."