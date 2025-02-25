Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Booze-Mad' Country Star Sam Hunt 'Driving Wife Hannah Lee Fowler to the Edge' with His 'Endless Drinking' After DUI Arrest Shame

sam hunt drinking dui hannah lee fowler struggles
Source: MEGA

Sam Hunt's alleged drinking after his DUI arrest is said to be causing major tension in his marriage to wife Hannah Lee Fowler.

Feb. 25 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

"Booze-loving" country king Sam Hunt may be riding high on the charts, but he has found himself parked in the pokey again due to his love of the bottle sources say – with insiders also claiming his "frazzled" wife Hannah Lee Fowler is at the end of her rope, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 39-year-old got hitched to the Drinkin' Too Much singer seven years ago but is reportedly ready to kick him to the curb if he doesn't dry out following his January 20 bust for speeding in Henderson, Tennessee, after cops say he disabled the mandatory breathalyzer in his car.

sam hunt drinking dui hannah lee fowler struggles
Source: MEGA

Hunt's arrest for 'tampering' with his breathalyzer is said to have his partner Hannah Lee Fowler pushed to her limit when it comes to their relationship.

The 40-year-old crooner was previously arrested for DUI in 2019 when cops pulled him over for driving on the wrong side of the road, found an open container of alcohol In the car, and he registered twice the legal driving limit in a breathalyzer test.

Things got even worse at home, with Fowler smacking him with divorce papers in 2022 – accusing him of "inappropriate marital conduct" and adultery – before withdrawing her petition just before the birth of their second child.

sam hunt drinking dui hannah lee fowler struggles
Source: MEGA

Fowler once filed for divorce over Hunt's alleged adultery but withdrew the papers before she gave birth.

Now insiders say Fowler has laid down the law and demanded Hunt walk the straight and narrow following his latest arrest, where cops claim he had unhooked the device that was a provision for him to drive at all.

The singer was taken to jail before posting a $1,500 bond, and his lawyer managed to get the interlock violation charge dropped.

sam hunt drinking dui hannah lee fowler struggles
Source: MEGA

Despite past DUI troubles, Hunt dodged major charges – but it left his friends worried about his next move.

According to police records, all charges were eventually dropped and the singer will only have to pay a speeding ticket.

Our insider said: "Hannah has put up with a lot – but pals are saying she may have reached breaking point after the last debacle."

