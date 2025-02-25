EXCLUSIVE: 'Booze-Mad' Country Star Sam Hunt 'Driving Wife Hannah Lee Fowler to the Edge' with His 'Endless Drinking' After DUI Arrest Shame

"Booze-loving" country king Sam Hunt may be riding high on the charts, but he has found himself parked in the pokey again due to his love of the bottle sources say – with insiders also claiming his "frazzled" wife Hannah Lee Fowler is at the end of her rope, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 39-year-old got hitched to the Drinkin' Too Much singer seven years ago but is reportedly ready to kick him to the curb if he doesn't dry out following his January 20 bust for speeding in Henderson, Tennessee, after cops say he disabled the mandatory breathalyzer in his car.