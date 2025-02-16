INVESTIGATIONS: Secrets of How Marilyn Manson Slithered Out of Sex Abuse Charges After At Least a DOZEN Women Made Allegations Against Shock Rocker
Marilyn Manson has slithered out of being charged with the sexual abuse, rape and torture of a number of women – and RadarOnline.com can reveal how the shock rocker did it.
He has escaped with his fanbase intact after the L.A. County District Attorney said the allegations fell outside the statute of limitations or could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
At least a dozen women have come forward with claims against Manson, 56, including Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood, 37, who dated Manson from 2007 to 2010.
Besides allegations of sexual assault, cutting and whippings, there were charges Manson – born Brian Warner – locked women in a tiny soundproof space as a punishment.
As previously reported, Wood accused Manson of mental, sexual and physical abuse, then also shockingly charged he threatened to rape her then 8-year-old son, Jack.
Manson sued her, claiming she and a galpal had made up the "heinous, untrue accusations," but part of the suit was thrown out by a California judge and last year, Manson dropped the matter.
A source close to the singer alleged the D.A. didn't indict Manson because investigators found evidence that contradicted the claims of the alleged victims.
Even though Manson managed to dodge criminal charges, Wood expressed her appreciation on Instagram, posting: "I am grateful for the work law enforcement has done, and I am endlessly proud of all the survivors who risked everything to protect others by speaking the truth."
Although Manson has denied all the charges, he has settled at least two civil lawsuits.
One was with a Jane Doe, who claims she was orally and vaginally raped by him.
Another was with Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco, 42, who alleged sexual assault, battery – spanking, biting and whipping – and human trafficking.
Manson's attorney told RadarOnline.com: "We are very pleased that, after a thorough and incredibly lengthy review of all of the actual evidence, the District Attorney has concluded what we knew and expressed from the start – Brian Warner is innocent."