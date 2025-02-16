INVESTIGATIONS: Secrets of How Marilyn Manson Slithered Out of Sex Abuse Charges After At Least a DOZEN Women Made Allegations Against Shock Rocker

Marilyn Manson has slithered out of being charged with the sexual abuse, rape and torture of a number of women – and RadarOnline.com can reveal how the shock rocker did it.

He has escaped with his fanbase intact after the L.A. County District Attorney said the allegations fell outside the statute of limitations or could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

At least a dozen women have come forward with claims against Manson, 56, including Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood, 37, who dated Manson from 2007 to 2010.