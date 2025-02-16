EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro 'Is No Dirty Focker!' – 'Goodfellas' Icon Branded a 'Rotten Bum' For 'Refusing to Change Diapers' and 'Leaving Care of 7th Kid to Partner Tiffany Chen'

Robert De Niro boasts he doesn't change diapers for 19-month-old daughter Gia – but RadarOnline.com can reveal his friends think he's a "rotten bum" to leave it all to his baby mama and should keep his yap shut.

The 81-year-old Godfather legend welcomed Gia – his seventh kid and first with longtime girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 45 – in April 2023, and while he's happy to show her off, he won't do the diaper duty.

"No, no, but I used to," De Niro said, insisting he does help. "I spend my mornings watching (toddler YouTuber) Ms. Rachel with her, and I give her her bottle."