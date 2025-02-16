Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'Miffed' Mayim Bialik 'Cursing Jeopardy and Host Ken Jennings' for 'Stealing Her Job' As Her Sitcom Career Is 'Flushed Down the Toilet'

mayim bialik blasts jeopardy ken jennings hosting job
Source: MEGA

Mayim Bialik is said to be full of rage as her career tanks.

Feb. 16 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Mayim Bialik is said to be cursing Jeopardy! for derailing her and host Ken Jennings for stealing her job – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it seems to have all gone downhill for her ever since, with nothing to look forward to.

Sources said in addition to her grudge against Jennings, Bialik's dreams to resurrect her former hits Big Bang Theory and Blossom are going nowhere, and it's turning her into a grumpy gal.

mayim bialik blasts jeopardy ken jennings hosting job
Source: MEGA

Jim Parsons has said he has no interest in a 'Big Bang Theory' return, leaving Bialik's reboot hopes for the show in limbo.

The 49-year-old, who holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience, was seen looking miserable during a stroll through her L.A. neighborhood last month.

And earlier in January, she whined about her efforts to get the Blossom reboot off the ground, explaining Disney's takeover of 20th Century Fox in 2019 was holding it up.

mayim bialik blasts jeopardy ken jennings hosting job
Source: MEGA

Jennings' 'Jeopardy!' success reportedly still irks Bialik after she lost her hosting gig in 2023.

"We're in a ridiculous conversation now with legal about who owns it and where does it live," she said. "We have an entire cast that is ready to do this."

As for the eagerly awaited Big Bang Theory return, that also appears to have gone belly-up and Jim Parsons, who played one of the leads, has already expressed that he doesn't want to do it.

Our insider added: "So where does that leave Mayim? She's doing her podcast – but for all her smarts and high IQ, she can't make a Hollywood comeback happen."

mayim bialik blasts jeopardy ken jennings hosting job
Source: MEGA

Disney's legal red tape is said to be stalling Bialik's 'Blossom' reboot.

According to our insider, Bialik is still seething over Jenning's success on Jeopardy!, where she was given the heave-ho in December 2023.

They added: "She finds it deplorable that Ken's doing so well. In hindsight, taking the pink slip without a fight was probably the worst thing she ever did."

