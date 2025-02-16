EXCLUSIVE: 'Miffed' Mayim Bialik 'Cursing Jeopardy and Host Ken Jennings' for 'Stealing Her Job' As Her Sitcom Career Is 'Flushed Down the Toilet'

Mayim Bialik is said to be cursing Jeopardy! for derailing her and host Ken Jennings for stealing her job – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it seems to have all gone downhill for her ever since, with nothing to look forward to.

Sources said in addition to her grudge against Jennings, Bialik's dreams to resurrect her former hits Big Bang Theory and Blossom are going nowhere, and it's turning her into a grumpy gal.