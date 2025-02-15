'Full Metal Jacket' Star Kevyn Major Howard Dead in Vegas at 69 After Suffering Weeks of Respiratory Issues

Born on January 27, 1956, in Montreal, Quebec, Kevyn later moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career.

His headshot was delivered to Paramount Pictures, and shortly thereafter, he was called in and booked for his first major film role in The Serial, with Martin Mull, Tuesday Weld, Sally Kellerman, Pamela Bellwood and Peter Bonerz.

His talent and dedication to the craft led him to work alongside Matthew Modine in the Stanley Kubrick Vietnam War classic Full Metal Jacket.

The on-screen chemistry between the characters of Pvt. Joker and Rafterman, played by Matthew and Kevyn, respectively, left a lasting impression on audiences.

Despite the passage of time, Kevyn and Matthew remained close friends even after they collaborated on the film. The family revealed that the two actors had spoken on the phone shortly before Kevyn's passing, ensuring their bond endured beyond the screen.