'Full Metal Jacket' Star Kevyn Major Howard Dead in Vegas at 69 After Suffering Weeks of Respiratory Issues

Composite photo of Kevyn Major Howard
Source: Facebook; IMDB

Kevyn Major Howard died at 69.

Feb. 15 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Veteran actor Kevyn Major Howard, best known for his role as Rafterman in the iconic film Full Metal Jacket, has passed away at the age of 69, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to his family, Howard died on Friday in a Las Vegas hospital after battling respiratory issues for several weeks. The exact cause of his death has yet to be determined.

full metal jacket kevyn major howard dead vegas respiratory issues
Source: Warner Bros.

Kevyn Major Howard starred in 'Ful Metal Jacket'.

Born on January 27, 1956, in Montreal, Quebec, Kevyn later moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career.

His headshot was delivered to Paramount Pictures, and shortly thereafter, he was called in and booked for his first major film role in The Serial, with Martin Mull, Tuesday Weld, Sally Kellerman, Pamela Bellwood and Peter Bonerz.

His talent and dedication to the craft led him to work alongside Matthew Modine in the Stanley Kubrick Vietnam War classic Full Metal Jacket.

The on-screen chemistry between the characters of Pvt. Joker and Rafterman, played by Matthew and Kevyn, respectively, left a lasting impression on audiences.

Despite the passage of time, Kevyn and Matthew remained close friends even after they collaborated on the film. The family revealed that the two actors had spoken on the phone shortly before Kevyn's passing, ensuring their bond endured beyond the screen.

In a pivotal moment in Full Metal Jacket, Rafterman's character prevents a sniper from harming their squad, with Pvt. Joker ultimately taking action to neutralize the threat.

The film's portrayal of the harsh realities of the Vietnam War, coupled with the camaraderie between the characters, cemented its status as a cinematic masterpiece and a timeless part of film history.

full metal jacket kevyn major howard dead vegas respiratory issues
Source: Warner Bros.

'Full Metal Jacket' was an instant classic when it came out in 1987.

Aside from the Kubrick classic, Howard also went on to star in over 30 films and TV shows, including CHiPs, Death With II, Scarface, Miami Vice, The Outsiders and Magnum, P.I.

The star had the pleasure of working with a number of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Frank Sinatra, Clint Eastwood, Charles Bronson, Ron Howard, James Caan, Willem Dafoe, Lawrence Fishburne, Robert Blake, George Pepard, Tom Selleck, Don Johnson, Vincent D'Onofrio, Adam Baldwin, Ed O'Ross, Arliss Howard, among many others.

Later in life, Howard retired from acting and became a photographer. He was at one point referred to as the "King of the Hollywood headshot".

full metal jacket kevyn major howard dead vegas respiratory issues
Source: IMDB

Kevyn Major Howard starred in over 30 films and TV shows.

In addition to his acting career, Kevyn leaves behind a loving family, including his wife Tiffanie, stepdaughter Kayla, sister Kim, and brother Kelsey.

In honor of his memory, the family has requested that donations be made to FueledBytheFallen.org.

