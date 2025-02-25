EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jordan 'On a Mission to Save' Wayward Reality TV Star Son Marcus As 34-Year-Old Faces DUI and Cocaine Possession Charges – 'It's Going to be a Giant Battle to Bring Him Back From the Brink'
Basketball big shot Michael Jordan is reeling over the Florida arrest of his reality TV star son, Marcus – who's accused of driving under the influence and cocaine possession – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the NBA legend is determined to save his wayward kid.
An insider confided six-time league champion Jordan, 62, is "beside himself" his 34-year-old boy Marcus could be risking his life with drugs.
"It's a little hard for Mike to process because cocaine was such a big thing when he entered the league, and he saw so many players ruin their lives and careers with it," our insider said about the drama.
Bad boy Marcus was busted when his blue Lamborghini got stuck on railroad tracks in Maitland after an alleged night of drinking at a strip club.
Police bodycam footage shows him huffing, "I'm Michael Jordan's son."
He was released from custody on a $4,000 bond.
Marcus – one of the former Chicago Bull's three children with first spouse Juanita Vanoy – shocked sports fans in 2022 by romancing Larsa Pippen, the busty ex-wife of dad Jordan's onetime teammate and rival Scottie Pippen.
But sources said Larsa, 50, dumped her Traitors costar in March 2024 after his behavior became too much to handle – months after miffed Jordan said he didn't approve of their relationship.
Sources said the arrest is particularly worrisome after Marcus was photographed snorting a white powder last year in France.
Our insider said: "Mike is determined to do everything in his power to ensure Marcus beats what increasingly seems like a problem."