EXCLUSIVE: How Renée Zellweger's Brutal 4,000-Calorie-a-Day Diet to Plump Up For Original 'Bridget Jones' Movie Plunged Actress Into Panic Attacks

And in a rare move for the private star, the couple were joined by Anstead's older children, Amelie. 20, Archie, 18, and his parents, Nigel and Sue.

Ant also has a 5-year-old son, Hudson, with second wife, Christina Haack.

Sharing the joyful moment with her partner of three years and his family felt like a scene straight out of Bridget Jones, but this was real life.

"She was thrilled to have Ant join her at the premiere and show him off," an insider told us. "It goes to show how comfortable she is with this relationship."

Two-time Oscar winner Zellweger, 55, is back in the spotlight for the fourth installment in the Bridget Jones film series.

The beloved British character so convincingly played by the actress since 2001 has brought her lasting fame but also led to intense scrutiny of everything from her weight to her romantic life.

Now Zellweger is opening up about her biggest regrets, why she ditched Hollywood for six years and a terrifying health scare.

At the time of taking the Bridget Jones role, the star was America's sweetheart, all dimples and toothy smiles, who Tom Cruise had "at hello" in the 1996 classic Jerry Maguire.

Zellweger has appeared in nearly 50 films and prestige TV series – and has had her share of high-profile romances, from Jim Carrey and Jack White to Bradley Cooper, as well as an ill-fated marriage to country star Kenny Chesney in 2005, which was annulled due to "fraud."

In a recent interview. she admitted she has previously felt like she has lost herself, telling The Guardian newspaper she'd advise her younger self: "Girl, slow down."

She added she was "moving from place to place" amid her stardom – saying she was "constantly living" of a suitcase and "never unpacked" until she was aged around 41.