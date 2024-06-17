Your tip
A Massachusetts Mom and Dad Picked Up Their Daughter After She Had a Panic Attack at Work, Cops Say She Fatally Shot Both

Woman Arrested for Fatally Shooting Parents in Car: Police
Jessica Cavallaro reportedly called 911 to report she had shot her parents, officials said.

By:

Jun. 17 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after police say she allegedly fatally shot her parents in the head while they were in the car waiting to go out to breakfast with her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the Bedford Police Department, officers responded to a home in Bedford around 9 a.m. on June 6, after 24-year-old Jessica Cavallaro called to report she shot her parents, Front Page Detectives reported.

Cavallaro reportedly called 911 and told dispatchers she shot her parents, officials said.

Responding officers located a 56-year-old woman dead in a car on a neighbor's lawn as well as a 56-year-old man injured, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his wounds, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene and found the mother dead and the father died after being transported to the hospital, according to authorities.

The victims were later identified as Jessica Cavallaro’s parents, Thelma Tatten and Mark Cavallaro, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents obtained by WBTS-TV, Cavallaro’s parents picked her up from work earlier in the day because she allegedly said she had a panic attack.

They then dropped her off at her boyfriend’s home in Bedford, where she lives, and waited for her outside in the car so they could go to breakfast together.

According to the affidavit, Jessica came out of the house about 30 minutes later and shot her parents when she got into their car, officials said.

The affidavit claims she then went back into the home and admitted to her boyfriend’s parents what she allegedly had done.

Court documents state the gun belonged to Jessica’s boyfriend, who kept the firearm in a safe. The suspect, who had no previous criminal record, did not have a permit to carry a gun, according to police.

Cavallaro was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and illegal possession of a firearm.

She was booked into jail and was being held without bail. She reportedly underwent a psychiatric evaluation.

