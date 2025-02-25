Faiz Ul Hassan: The Self-Taught Information Technology Entrepreneur
Information technology (IT) is relatively new compared to other business-based sectors. The term’s initial emergence in the mid-20th century marked novel concepts that experts like Faiz Ul Hassan utilize today. The accomplished entrepreneur shares his inspirational experiences in the tech field as he continues to develop his own IT company, Wordsense.
Introducing Faiz Ul Hassan
At an early age, Faiz understood that upbringing would create disadvantages as he pondered what he wanted to do when he grew up. The young, soon-to-be digital business owner was born and raised in a small village in Pakistan without proper technological access. At one point, nobody in his entire community possessed a computer. However, a few decided to purchase their own over time. Despite his youth and limited technical understanding, Faiz would become the kid that neighbors would call on to fix their computers or update their software. Subsequently, the anticipated entrepreneur recognized his desire to remain in that field of digital work.
As time progressed, Faiz continued to teach himself the ins and outs of how technology functions. He pushed forth on his career path with labor through communication networks like Google, Facebook, and AdSense. He also worked in call centers to fine-tune his customer service skills. Internet usage began to increase in his home country, giving him an opportunity to form his side hustle. Faiz would buy and sell cellular phones, ultimately giving himself some experience in conducting a business and drawing in potential customers. After years of hard work, he finally garnered enough expertise to develop his very own IT company, Wordsense Private Limited (Pvt Ltd). The eager executive currently serves the organization’s CEO and Founder.
Faiz’s World of Wordsense
In 2013, Wordsense finally actualized right before Faiz’s eyes. While he managed his new business on the side, the IT company owner joined another organization where he professionally learned to deal with Microsoft (MS) Office and Google in 2014. After a year at the business, Faiz cultivated a better understanding of software-based companies.
In 2016, Faiz and his small team kicked off Wordsense’s first project for a client company. By 2017, the business really began to take off, and the Wordsense team generated satisfactory net revenue as a result. Things would continue to run smoothly in the coming years as Faiz’s company gradually evolved. Unfortunately, the good news would halt in March 2020 when COVID-19 transpired.
Challenges Before Triumph
As the pandemic’s prominence increased, Wordsense started to fall apart. COVID-19 severely impacted Faiz’s company, causing him to shut down the business temporarily. However, the stalwart CEO didn’t treat this tragedy with permanence. Having to terminate Wordsense only led to bigger and better things for the company in the years to come.
Faiz overcame struggle many times before the pandemic. With very little formal education and a rough patch from 2008 to 2013, the businessman had already familiarized himself with the effects of failure. Boasting over 20 years in his sector, he built Wordsense from the ground up again.
Now, Wordsense operates several domains underneath the title company itself. These ventures include Amectix, Haans Constructions, Infinity, US Freights, and Xify. Faiz’s growth and accomplishments have allowed him to create an organization that surpasses competing IT companies’ traditional business models.
Faiz Ul Hassan’s Future with Wordsense
Looking ahead, Faiz Ul Hassan hopes to continue managing and developing Worsense Pvt Ltd. His IT company has initiated employment endeavors for Pakistani youth, empowering him to give back to the community where he commenced his technical journey. On a final note, Faiz offers his motto to aspiring tech entrepreneurs. “Onwards and upwards, with the sky being the limit!”