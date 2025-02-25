Faiz Ul Hassan: The Self-Taught Information Technology Entrepreneur

At an early age, Faiz understood that upbringing would create disadvantages as he pondered what he wanted to do when he grew up. The young, soon-to-be digital business owner was born and raised in a small village in Pakistan without proper technological access. At one point, nobody in his entire community possessed a computer. However, a few decided to purchase their own over time. Despite his youth and limited technical understanding, Faiz would become the kid that neighbors would call on to fix their computers or update their software. Subsequently, the anticipated entrepreneur recognized his desire to remain in that field of digital work.

As time progressed, Faiz continued to teach himself the ins and outs of how technology functions. He pushed forth on his career path with labor through communication networks like Google, Facebook, and AdSense. He also worked in call centers to fine-tune his customer service skills. Internet usage began to increase in his home country, giving him an opportunity to form his side hustle. Faiz would buy and sell cellular phones, ultimately giving himself some experience in conducting a business and drawing in potential customers. After years of hard work, he finally garnered enough expertise to develop his very own IT company, Wordsense Private Limited (Pvt Ltd). The eager executive currently serves the organization’s CEO and Founder.