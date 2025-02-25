Selestia Beauty: Why Strong, Natural Brows Are Here to Stay

Brows are trending throughout the beauty world, red carpets, and off-duty Hollywood stars. The two primary trends are the lifted, sculpted look of laminated brows and the effortlessly polished “no-makeup makeup” look. These styles seem worlds apart, but they share a similarity: the looks create brows that frame the face with minimal fuss and maximum impact.

Brow lamination treatments have been the go-to look for many years. Lamination achieves fuller, lifted brows that stay in place. It is a salon technique beloved by beauty insiders and celebrity MUAs. It chemically resets the brow hairs to hold their shape and mimics the brushed-up, feathered look. It’s a favorite look on the red carpet, seen on stars with defined brows that complement everything from glamorous evening makeup to a pared-back, natural look.