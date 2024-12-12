Morgan Wallen Sentenced to 7 Days Incarceration and 2 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Hurling Chair From Sixth-Story Nashville Rooftop

The Last Night singer managed to avoid jail time with his sentencing – and will instead serve his seven day incarceration at a DUI education center.

He was additionally sentenced to one year of probation for each of his misdemeanor charges, as well as a $350 fine.

By pleading conditionally guilty due to judicial diversion, Wallen has the opportunity for his charges to be eligible for dismissal and expungement should be successfully complete his probation.