Morgan Wallen Sentenced to 7 Days Incarceration and 2 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Hurling Chair From Sixth-Story Nashville Rooftop
Country singer Morgan Wallen has faced the music after a dramatic rooftop incident.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Wallen pleaded guilty to hurling a chair off a six-story Nashville bar roof onto a busy street below.
Wallen, 31, was sentenced to seven days incarceration and two years probation on December 12.
The Last Night singer managed to avoid jail time with his sentencing – and will instead serve his seven day incarceration at a DUI education center.
He was additionally sentenced to one year of probation for each of his misdemeanor charges, as well as a $350 fine.
By pleading conditionally guilty due to judicial diversion, Wallen has the opportunity for his charges to be eligible for dismissal and expungement should be successfully complete his probation.
His attorney, Worrick Robinson IV, released a statement on his sentencing, saying: "Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved.
"Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation."
At his hearing in May, Robinson attended on Wallen's behalf after he waived his right to appear in court.
After the hearing, Robinson told reporters: "Today was a very typical day in a criminal case in general sessions court in Davidson County.
"This is obviously a very complicated case and it's not going to resolve itself without subpoenas and witnesses.
"We'll work on the case on our end, and then Morgan will be here on August 15th. Several things can happen — we might have a hearing, we might settle the case or the case might be continued. Those are the options. We're not required to enter a plea of any type."
As RadarOnline.com reported, The Voice alum was arrested on April 7 after he threw a chair off the roof of fellow country singer Eric Church's Chief's bar, located on Nashville's popular Broadway Street.
He was initially charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
When the incident occurred, Nashville police said two officers were standing outside Chief's and witnessed the chair fall six stories. Days later, sources claimed Wallen's appearance at the opening of Chief's was unexpected and he spent little time at the bar before hurling the chair off the rooftop.
A source said: "Morgan is generally a nice, fun person to hang out with, but when he gets going he doesn't know when to stop.
"Morgan and alcohol is a problem and it's been a problem that keeps coming back around."
This isn't the first time alcohol has proved to be an issue for Wallen. He was previously arrested for public intoxication in May 2020 – and faced intense backlash after he was caught yelling a racial slur in 2021.
He addressed the Chief's bar incident in an Instagram post, writing: "I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's.
"I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change."