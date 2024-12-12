Carmen Bryan Recalls Waking Up With Jay-Z Kissing Her Years After She Allegedly Got Pregnant by Rape-Accused Rapper During Nine-Year Affair
Jay-Z's alleged ex-girlfriend, who claimed he impregnated her during their nine-year affair, recalled a shocking moment with the rapper.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Carmen Bryan recalled waking up to the rapper kissing her after she fell asleep on the couch.
Bryan, 52, detailed her experienced with Jay-Z, 55, in her book It's No Secret: From Nas to Jay-Z, from Seduction to Scandal-a Hip-Hop Helen of Troy Tells All.
The 52-year-old launched a fresh attack against the Renegade rapper after he was accused of rape.
A woman, who previously sued Sean 'Diddy' Combs, claimed she was sexually assaulted by the music mogul at the 2000 MTV Music Awards after-party when she was 13 years old.
She recently amended her lawsuit to include Jay-Z and claimed he attended the party and participated in the sexual assault.
In Bryan's book, she claimed her relationship with Jay-Z was more than just a physical affair. During their alleged nine-year romance, she claimed she was carrying the rapper's son but suffered a miscarriage.
She recalled first meeting the Empire State of Mind rapper in 1995 while she was dating Nas, who she shares daughter Destiny Jones with.
Bryan described Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, as being "wise beyond his years" and "very warm and extremely humble" with "a wonderful sense of humor".
She continued: "Over dinner, I decided he and I would be good friends for a very long time. We went back to Erick's house, talking and laughing. I was in no condition to drive home, so I decided to spend the night at Erick's.
"Shawn and I sat on the couch and pretended to watch television. Before long I drifted off to sleep. I woke up with Shawn kissing me.
"His lips were so soft and luscious and I began to melt into him."
Bryan claimed Jay-Z's hands "began to roam" but she said she wasn't ready for the encounter to go further and stopped his attempts.
Now Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son is Dragged to Court: Justin, 30, In Hot Water Over $190,000 Unpaid Porsche Bill — After Being 'Banned' From Renting Houses
After a year passed, Bryan claimed she and Jay-Z were intimate.
She recalled the rapper asking: "Come on, Carm. It's been, like, a year. When are we going to do the freshie?"
Jay-Z allegedly had to explain he meant sex, adding: "Okay, when are we going to do it? Is that better?"
Bryan told him "when I'm ready" and later explained she "had to make sure his intentions were right".
Their alleged romance ended when Jay-Z rapped about having sex with her in Supa Ugly, Bryan claimed.
After he was named in Combs' alleged victim's lawsuit, Bryan took to Instagram and highlighted the rapper's lyrics in Kanye West's Monster.
She said in the cryptic Instagram post: "These days people don't defend what is right; they defend who they like! And that's why we call you 'groupie.'"
Bryan then shared the lyrics, stating: "Kill a block, I murder the avenues, I r--- and pillage your village, women and children."