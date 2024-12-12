Scandoval Latest: Tom Sandoval Splits With Lawyer and Tells Judge He Will Represent Himself in Raquel Leviss 'Invasion of Privacy' Court Battle

Sandoval seems to have a habit of firing his lawyers, having let Mark Geragos go after the lawyer filed a complaint against Madix without his knowledge.

At the time, Sandoval explained: "Late Tuesday afternoon, my attorney, Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana."

He added: "The words 'New Lawsuit' or 'Suing' were not articulated to me. I should've done more of my due diligence on the matter. Upon realizing what this action actually means, I have removed Matt Geragos from my legal team.

"In no way am I suing Ariana. The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I hold no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana. Now, by removing both the Cross-Complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives."