Scandoval Latest: Tom Sandoval Splits With Lawyer and Tells Judge He Will Represent Himself in Raquel Leviss 'Invasion of Privacy' Court Battle
Tom Sandoval has dropped another attorney in his ongoing legal battle against former fling Raquel Leviss, who is suing the Vanderpump Rules star for invasion of privacy.
Instead, Sandoval has announced he will represent himself, RadarOnline.com can report.
In March 2023, it was revealed Sandoval had been having a months-long affair with Leviss — cheating on his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, who also stars in the reality series alongside the disgraced stars.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Madix discovered a racy video her boyfriend had of Leviss, and sent him packing.
Leviss filed a revenge porn lawsuit against both Madix and Sandoval, alleging he secretly recorded their FaceTime session and Madix shared the footage around.
Madix has since claimed she never sent the footage to anyone but Leviss, while Sandoval has denied he "secretly" recorded her.
As the case against Sandoval continues, the TV star has informed a judge he has fired his attorney, Varand Gourjian, and said he will now take over his own defense.
Sandoval let lawyers for Leviss and Madix know his decision as well.
However, Sandoval's current girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, disputed the news online: "Fake news - he's not representing himself. He's going to be represented by a different lawyer that specializes in these type of cases."
Sandoval seems to have a habit of firing his lawyers, having let Mark Geragos go after the lawyer filed a complaint against Madix without his knowledge.
At the time, Sandoval explained: "Late Tuesday afternoon, my attorney, Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana."
He added: "The words 'New Lawsuit' or 'Suing' were not articulated to me. I should've done more of my due diligence on the matter. Upon realizing what this action actually means, I have removed Matt Geragos from my legal team.
"In no way am I suing Ariana. The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I hold no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana. Now, by removing both the Cross-Complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives."
Sandoval addressed the Leviss lawsuit last month on his Everybody Loves Tom podcast, calling it a money grab.
He said: "I don’t know what her case is like, but it seems to be after money."
Sandoval then added that her lawyers offered him a deal: "Her team came to my team and basically offered to drop all the charges against me if I were to blame the way the affair was found out on NBCUniversal. So it was like, NBCUniversal’s fault that my phone fell out of [my pocket] and put me up to it? It’s all about the f------ money."
He also talked about how the affair allegedly began.
"You’re the one that took your clothes off and jumped in the pool. I was going through a midlife crisis. I’m not saying I don’t take accountability … But you came onto me first … You pursued me," he said.
"You did that, and now you want money, and now you claim to be the biggest victim in all this s---."