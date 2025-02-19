Meghan Markle Rebrands Troubled American Riviera Orchard Company With a Dig at the Royal Family – As Critics Accuse Duchess of 'Copying' Logo
Meghan Markle is still doing all she can to make one of her ventures stick, this time rebranding her failing company American Riviera Orchard.
The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle company has now become As Ever, in a new Instagram video that fans think is Markle calling out the royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the social media clip, Markle is in her garden as her husband Prince Harry makes a cameo and tells her, "It's recording," before handing off the phone to the mom-of-two.
She says: "Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera,' that sounds like such a great name. It's my neighborhood; it's a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area."
Markle also touches on how she had not been able to share her passion for food and home for "years" after she shut down her blog The Tig – words many believe is the 43-year-old calling out the royal family.
Markle continued; "As Ever essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening – this is what I do.
"And I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first."
"I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating," Markle added in the caption, just two weeks before the debut of her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
Markle's rebranding also came with a brand new logo for As Ever, featuring what appears to be a tree in between two birds. However, some have claimed the logo looks just like the Coat of Arms of Porreres in Majorca.
Nick Ede, a brand and culture expert, agreed in comments made to The Sun: "Yes the logo that she has used for the new brand As Ever is clearly very similar to the coat of arms for an area of Majorca.
"This is another brand set back as it looks like its been copied rather than a whole new brand identity created."
Ede added: "This may potentially create copyright issues and a further headache for Meghan and her team."
Markle's lifestyle company has come with plenty of drama. In December 2024, Markle named herself her company's Chief Executive Officer after a long search to find a suitable person came up empty.
All this comes as the royal was previously branded "Duchess Difficult," a "boss from hell" and even a "dictator in high heels," allegedly by some of her staffers.
Last year, the company's chief of staff Josh Kettler made his exit as an insider at the time claimed: "... Are Meghan and Harry terrible at choosing employees, or is it a terrible work environment?"
Another source said of the former Suits star alleged treatment of employees: "Everyone's terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn't take advice. They're both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently."
"Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he's very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible," they added.