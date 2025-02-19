Meghan Markle Rebrands Troubled American Riviera Orchard Company With a Dig at the Royal Family – As Critics Accuse Duchess of 'Copying' Logo

In the social media clip, Markle is in her garden as her husband Prince Harry makes a cameo and tells her, "It's recording," before handing off the phone to the mom-of-two.

She says: "Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera,' that sounds like such a great name. It's my neighborhood; it's a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area."

Markle also touches on how she had not been able to share her passion for food and home for "years" after she shut down her blog The Tig – words many believe is the 43-year-old calling out the royal family.