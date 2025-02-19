Shiloh Jolie Steps Out For Solo Outing In Los Angeles Despite Teen 'Hating' Being a 'Celebrity' — As Mom Angelina Jolie and Dad Brad Pitt's Legal Battle Rages On

Shiloh has long shied way from her parent's celebrity lifestyle. Mom Angelina shares six children with her former husband, Brad – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

But the Tomb Raider star confessed during a panel at the recent Santa Barbara International Film Festival none of her children have any interest in acting, before adding that Shiloh in particular is "extremely private."

It's not for a lack of trying, as Angie explained: "They're not interested. They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it."

Brad's ex said she would often bring her kids to set with her, but the bug apparently never bit. That's not to say they shunned all artistic endeavors.

The Hollywood icon added: "Some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen."