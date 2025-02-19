Shiloh Jolie Steps Out For Solo Outing In Los Angeles Despite Teen 'Hating' Being a 'Celebrity' — As Mom Angelina Jolie and Dad Brad Pitt's Legal Battle Rages On
Shiloh Jolie (née Pitt) has flaunted her new name independence from her famous folks with a solo sashay to her dance class, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 18-year-old was all smiles as she continues to break away from her bickering parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.
Shiloh was spotted heading to a dance class in Studio City, California, on Monday.
In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the teen kept a decidedly low profile with a large black hoodie covering her hair. The comfy sweater featured a throwback graphic of Al Pacino as Tony Montana from his classic movie Scarface.
She paired it with some baggy light-wash jeans and white sneakers. She carried a black backpack on her back as she made her way to the class.
Shiloh has long shied way from her parent's celebrity lifestyle. Mom Angelina shares six children with her former husband, Brad – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.
But the Tomb Raider star confessed during a panel at the recent Santa Barbara International Film Festival none of her children have any interest in acting, before adding that Shiloh in particular is "extremely private."
It's not for a lack of trying, as Angie explained: "They're not interested. They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it."
Brad's ex said she would often bring her kids to set with her, but the bug apparently never bit. That's not to say they shunned all artistic endeavors.
The Hollywood icon added: "Some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen."
Dance has long been a favorite of Shiloh's, as RadarOnline.com previously reported. Last year, Angie and Brad's daughter showed off her impressive skills in a video shared by choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter.
In the clip, Shiloh can be seen rocking a buzz cut while she busts some moves to the song "Tanzania" by Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo featuring Sino Msolo and Boibizza.
"Her movement is crazy. Thank you for your energy @sh1lohj," Carter captioned the post.
"She will be a future star in the dance world! Good for her! She gots the move!" one user commented.
"Wow, her confidence as a dancer has grown. She ate it up," someone else wrote.
"So freeing to watch," another fan said.
Shiloh's dance videos previously went viral in 2022, prompting Brad to get emotional in a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight.
He gushed at the time: "It brings a tear to the eye. She's very beautiful. I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."
That same year, an insider told Us Weekly that "Brad and Angie are both very proud. They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they're not pushing it on her by any means."
The source added: "Shiloh loves dancing. She’s seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now. She’s made some good friends through the dancing community too, and they’re all in chat groups and share their favorite playlists and that type of stuff.
"The teachers are all very impressed with her and say the sky’s the limit if she wants to take it to the next level, and Shiloh may just do that."
Shiloh recently danced her way into adulthood by moving out of her mom's house. And as RadarOnline.com revealed, the actress can't handle it.
A source close to the family said: "It's all happening so quickly. One by one, her kids are moving out and no matter how natural it is in the cycle of life, it's just very hard for Angelina to come to terms with."
The Maria star is also concerned Shiloh might be moving in with her dance friends, not allowing the teen to get much-needed security.
The insider explained: "It's especially nerve-racking for Ange to send Shiloh into the world because she wants to pursue dance and it's not a traditional career path.
"She wants to live with friends while she studies dance, which means she won't be on a university campus with all the protections that come with living in a dorm."
While Jolie, 49, is "proud" of Shiloh and "would never hold her back from her dreams," the source added it "still won't be easy for her to let go."
The movie star, who moved out of her family home at just 16 years old, should not be surprised Shiloh wants to be free at such a young age.
An insider said: "Angelina sees a lot of herself in Shiloh, who can be quite a free spirit, so the idea of her being out on her own in the world is pretty terrifying. She just can't help but worry about what sort of trouble she could get into."