'You Did This To Yourself': Read Chilling Graffiti Scribbles Allegedly Left By Troubled 'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards In Ransacked House Shared With Ex
"You did this to yourself."
RadarOnline.com has learned that is just one of the chilling messages allegedly left behind by troubled Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards on the walls of the home he once shared with estranged wife Mackenzie.
An incident report from Edwards' arrest on February 10 listed the former MTV personality who has struggled with substance abuse as the suspect.
He was cuffed at his job for harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and order of protection violation, having denied any involvement in ransacking the home.
Footage captured inside the trashed home purchased in 2019 showed the walls covered with long messages allegedly written by Edwards that taunted his ex, who filed for divorce 18 days after he was arrested and charged with violating a protective order.
"You s---ting around is why this house felt cold and alone. I just could not stand you," one of the messages shown in photos obtained by The Sun read. "You did this to yourself. Idc lie to everyone else but you know the truth ... don't get an Only Fans," another stated.
"God why do you have to be so sexy but such a s---. Being a s--- is okay when you're not breaking two kids hearts… Pick the bible up. I go to church with you but I don't ever wanna SEE YOU," a third message read.
Edwards cast doubt on claims he was behind the ordeal, telling cops, "This is crazy. The officer said I can move my stuff out. I've been to my house, I saw what was done to it."
"Why would I destroy my own stuff? Do you not think she's lying?" Edwards added.
Edwards pled guilty to harassment while additional charges including his possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of an order protection and stalking were ultimately dismissed. His legal drama, however, continued in the months to follow.
The reality star was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence on April 7. His next court date is on April 20.