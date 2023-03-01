'Teen Mom OG' Star Ryan Edwards' Wife Files For Divorce After His Arrest

According to The Ashley, Mackenzie was granted a restraining order and temporary custody of the couple's two children — son Jagger and daughter Stella — when she filed for divorce on Monday.

Two weeks before the court filing, Ryan was served with an order of protection by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Under the order, Ryan was required to immediately leave the residence he was staying at, located near Harrison Bay State Park in Tennessee.

It did not take long for Ryan to take to his social media, accusing Mackenzie of "[sleeping] with anything that looks at [her]."