'Teen Mom OG' Star Ryan Edwards' Wife Files For Divorce After His Arrest
MTV's Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Standifer (Edwards) filed for divorce from Ryan Edwards on Monday. The court filing came 18 days after Ryan was arrested and charged with violating a protective order, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prior to his arrest, Ryan, 35, hinted at divorce in social media posts where he publicly shamed Mackenzie, 26, and accused her of cheating.
According to The Ashley, Mackenzie was granted a restraining order and temporary custody of the couple's two children — son Jagger and daughter Stella — when she filed for divorce on Monday.
Two weeks before the court filing, Ryan was served with an order of protection by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Under the order, Ryan was required to immediately leave the residence he was staying at, located near Harrison Bay State Park in Tennessee.
It did not take long for Ryan to take to his social media, accusing Mackenzie of "[sleeping] with anything that looks at [her]."
According to InTouch, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office stated that Ryan made threatening remarks to the MTV star during a heated phone conversation. Mackenzie recorded the call and brought Ryan's disturbing comments to law enforcement's attention.
"What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly," Ryan said on the recording after Mackenzie informed him she wanted to end the marriage.
Hamilton County officers addressed the Teen Mom OG husband's arrest at a press conference.
"During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department," HCSO said of the February 10 arrest. "Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023."
Before the recorded phone call, Ryan attacked Mackenzie on social media.
"I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth," read a quote that Ryan posted. He doubled down on the post and captioned the photo, "Your regret is coming … good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted."