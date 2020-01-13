Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ryan Edwards & Wife Mackenzie Welcome New Daughter Amid Marriage Difficulties Stella Rhea Edwards was born New Year’s Day to the 'Teen Mom OG' stars.

Teen Mom OG stars Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, started the new year with a new addition to their family!

“Welcome to the world sweet Stella! Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years (sic) Day!” Mackenzie posted on Instagram. “What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already.”

According to reports, the baby was due sometime after Ryan’s birthday on January 3, but she decided to make her big debut a few days early. The delivery date was such a surprise, MTV cameras reportedly missed it completely!

Stella is Mackenzie and Ryan’s second child together. They welcomed their son Jagger back in October 2018. Mackenzie is also mom to Hudson, from a previous relationship, while Ryan also shares son Bentley with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout.

Mackenzie shocked Teen Mom OG fans when she announced her newest pregnancy with troubled husband Ryan – and it was soon revealed the baby bombshell surprised them as well!

As Radar readers know, the unplanned pregnancy announcement came just months after Ryan completed a 90-day stint in jail for breaking probation from a past possession of heroin charge.

“It wasn’t planned,” a source told Radar. “This happened right after he got out!”

Ryan entered rehab for the third time in October 2018. He was arrested for heroin possession in January 2019 and spent three months in jail in Tennessee. Ryan returned home in April.

But sources tell Radar Ryan is keeping himself clean now, with the newborn addition to his family.

“Finding out she was pregnant again put a pep in his step on the dad part,” the insider said. “He’s been helping with the kids and everything. Has kept his nose clean and is stepping up.”

The insider continued that Ryan’s improvement has helped his marriage to Mackenzie as well.

“They’re doing great,” the source said. “Her family is surprised.”

In fact, Ryan welcomed his new daughter with an Instagram post of his own, expressing his own feelings.

“Love you @mackedwards95 + big welcome to this little girl,” he posted.