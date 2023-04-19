'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Looks Disheveled During Arrest After Being Accused Of Destroying House Shared With Ex
Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards looked out of sorts while being whisked away in cuffs following accusations he destroyed the home he shared with estranged wife Mackenzie.
Bodycam footage from his February 10 arrest has been released, RadarOnline.com can report, showing him being apprehended for stalking and violation of an order of protection. Officers arrived at his place of employment, Bobcat of Chattanooga, to take him into custody.
A cop at the scene expressed there was a warrant out for his arrest and Edwards was supposed to have turned himself in.
When asked who damaged the couple's home, Edwards denied having any responsibility.
"The person that is with her I guess," he speculated at who was involved. "When I was there … I stayed at my parents' house. When I went that morning, that's when I saw it."
Edwards pled guilty to harassment while additional charges including his possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of an order protection and stalking were ultimately dismissed, according to online records.
He was required to wear a GPS monitor and have no contact with MacKenzie, "except as allowed by the circuit court," and that includes on social media.
Prior to his arrest, officers had arrived at Ryan and Mackenzie's home on February 10. Everything had been wrecked, from the walls being spray-painted and covered with graffiti slurs to the appliances being completely ruined.
Cops had gone to the house one day after Mackenzie had taken out a temporary restraining order, served on February 9, which stated that her ex Ryan was not allowed to come unless it was with a uniformed officer to retrieve his items.
Mackenzie and Ryan had already split by this time, with Mackenzie listing their separation date in January in the divorce filing.
More recently, Edwards was arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession in addition to violating the terms of his probation.
His next court date is April 20.