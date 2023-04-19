'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Looks Disheveled During Arrest After Being Accused Of Destroying House Shared With Ex

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards looked out of sorts while being whisked away in cuffs following accusations he destroyed the home he shared with estranged wife Mackenzie.

Bodycam footage from his February 10 arrest has been released, RadarOnline.com can report, showing him being apprehended for stalking and violation of an order of protection. Officers arrived at his place of employment, Bobcat of Chattanooga, to take him into custody.