Elon Musk Offers 'Another Chance' to Federal Workers Who Ignored DOGE Email and Again Threatens 'Termination' — After Tulsi Gabbard Instructed Staff to Defy Billionaire

On Monday evening, the Tesla billionaire took to his platform X following his original deadline for federal workers to reply with their "accomplishments" for the week, as he continues to look to trim "government waste."

He tweeted: "Subject to the discretion of the President, they will be given another chance. Failure to respond a second time will result in termination."

Musk, 53, sent the original email on Saturday evening, which led to plenty of backlash and to the billionaire doubling down.

He claimed the email was to figure out “who had a pulse and two working neurons," and then warned those who did not respond would “soon be furthering their career elsewhere.”