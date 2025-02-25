MSNBC Leftie Bloodbath: Troubled Network's Purge Sees Jen Psaki Land Primetime Show After Liberal Hosts Including Joy Reid, Katie Phang, and Jonathan Capehart are Ruthlessly Axed
MSNBC's ruthless boss is shaking up the network by giving Jen Psaki a primetime show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former White House press secretary turned star host is set to anchor a weekly show after the network's brutal purge of liberal favorites like Joy Reid, Katie Phang, and Jonathan Capehart.
Psaki, 46, will now take over the 9 pm slot from Tuesday to Friday, bumping Alex Wagner from her current nighttime position.
Wagner, who's hosted the primetime hour since 2022, will remain with the network in the role of senior political analyst, according to a memo from MSNBC's new president Rebecca Kutler.
The memo also revealed Rachel Maddow, MSNBC's biggest star, will return to hosting the 9 pm slot once a week.
Psaki's show will return to Mondays at 9 pm after the first 100 days of the Trump administration.
This move comes as part of major changes by Kutler, who has axed several prominent hosts including Ayman Mohyeldin.
Kutler, who took over after Rashida Jones' departure, has been credited with stabilizing the network's ratings since her appointment.
The new prez announced a major lineup overhaul in a memo to staff, which included Reid's ousting and the cancellation of The ReidOut. In Reid's 7 pm timeslot, rotating anchors will temporarily host.
Kutler wrote: "Joy Reid is leaving the network and we thank her for her countless contributions over the years."
Reports of The ReidOut's cancellation sparked outrage – especially from supporters who praised its focus on marginalized voices.
Reid, however, thanked her supporters in a post, expressing pride in her show's team.
She wrote: "I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement, both personally and in these social media streets."
Late Sunday, Reid announced on a YouTube call with Win With Black Women that Monday would be her final show. She expressed anger and disappointment, but ultimately said she felt gratitude.
Reid defended the value of her show – highlighting topics like Black Lives Matter and Gaza – and reiterated her pride in standing up for those causes.
The cancellation of The ReidOut, however, is only part of broader changes at MSNBC.
Capehart and Mohyeldin will take on new yet-to-be-named programs, while MSNBC plans to end its operations in Miami – affecting shows like José Díaz-Balart Reports and The Katie Phang Show.
Díaz-Balart will remain with NBC News as the anchor of Weekend Nightly News, and Phang will continue as a legal correspondent for MSNBC.
The Miami studio closure will impact Phang's show, which is filmed there. The dates for Capehart and Phang's final shows are still unclear.
Millie Bobby Brown, 21, at Center of Warnings She's Becoming One of Hollywood's Youngest 'Plastic Surgery Addicts After She Steps Out at 2025 SAG Awards — As Shocked Surgeons Ask: 'What Is She Doing to Her Face?'
Kutler wrote on Monday: "In the years ahead, we must continue to show up for our audiences in this critical moment while simultaneously best positioning ourselves for the future."
She also expressed regret over the staff first learning about the changes over the weekend, saying she had hoped to share them directly and understood their frustration.
Kutler, a former CNN executive, officially became MSNBC president on February 12 after serving temporarily.
The shakeup came amid a corporate transition, as MSNBC will soon separate from NBC News.
Additionally, Lester Holt announced he would step down as anchor of Nightly News by summer to focus on Dateline.