Bloodbath at MSNBC: Alex Wagner and Joy Reid OUT in On-Air Shake-Up — With Jen Psaki Poised For Major Promotion

The trio of Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez and Michael Steele are expected to take over the 7 p.m. weekday slot Tuesday through Friday, with an expanded two-hour slot on Mondays.

This shift will directly impact Reid, the current anchor at 7 p.m., who is expected to host her final show on MSNBC this week.

Wagner, a familiar face in the weeknight slot at 9 p.m., is reportedly likely to become a contributor, with Jen Psaki potentially filling in the hosting duties.

Additionally, MSNBC is in talks to bring in Eugene Daniels from Politico and Melissa Murray from New York University to join the network in unspecified roles.