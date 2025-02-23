Bloodbath at MSNBC: Alex Wagner and Joy Reid OUT in On-Air Shake-Up — With Jen Psaki Poised For Major Promotion
MSNBC is set to make some serious changes to its evening line-up, axing Joy Reid and Alex Wagner from primetime.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the network's drastic moves are part of a broader strategy to revamp programming and attract viewers in the face of mounting challenges.
The trio of Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez and Michael Steele are expected to take over the 7 p.m. weekday slot Tuesday through Friday, with an expanded two-hour slot on Mondays.
This shift will directly impact Reid, the current anchor at 7 p.m., who is expected to host her final show on MSNBC this week.
Wagner, a familiar face in the weeknight slot at 9 p.m., is reportedly likely to become a contributor, with Jen Psaki potentially filling in the hosting duties.
Additionally, MSNBC is in talks to bring in Eugene Daniels from Politico and Melissa Murray from New York University to join the network in unspecified roles.
The changes at MSNBC come amidst the appointment of Rebecca Kutler as the new president, a move aimed at navigating the network through turbulent times, including the pressures of the Donald Trump White House.
Kutler's plans include building an independent news-gathering apparatus for MSNBC, emphasizing the network's progressive stance.
MSNBC, like other cable networks, is grappling with declining viewership.
Estimates suggest a projected drop of approximately 10.5% in subscribers by the end of 2025. This decline poses a significant challenge for MSNBC, Fox News and CNN, all facing similar erosions in audience viewership.
MSNBC has been working to win back viewers following the 2024 presidential election.
Recent programming changes, including Rachel Maddow's return to hosting the 9 p.m. hour Monday through Friday, have led to a surge in viewership, albeit still below that of Fox News.
The network's strategy has also focused on cultivating new talent, as seen in the success of shows like The Weekend and the addition of Psaki to the line-up. However, concerns linger about maintaining audience engagement and navigating the shifting media landscape.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Maddow – who has been referred to as "ratings Viagra" – has reportedly taken a massive pay cut amid the poor ratings.
The news anchor is allegedly set to earn $25 million annually for the next five years, which is a $5 million per year pay cut.
One executive told The Ankler: "This is a difficult time and they needed to keep her. No one else can do what she does. You can't build a brand like it overnight."
After Trump won the 2024 presidential election by a landslide, the network's producers have been scrambling to find ways to include conservative opinions on the "only safe space for a liberal TV audience".