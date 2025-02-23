Your tip
Jennifer Lopez Spends $21million On L.A. Mansion as She and Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Battle to Sell Marital Home — After Reports She's Searching For Pad 'Around the Corner' From His

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has a new home after her break-up with Ben Affleck.

Profile Image

Feb. 23 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez has acquired a luxurious $21million estate in Los Angeles following her breakup with Ben Affleck.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 54-year-old superstar has settled in the Hidden Hills neighborhood, indulging in an impressive 2.5-acre property packed with lavish amenities.

jennifer lopez spends million la mansion ben affleck marital home

Jennifer Lopez dropped $20 million on her new home.

The sprawling estate features a 10,046-square-foot main house, a barn, stables, a riding arena, a guest house, and a pool. Additionally, the lavish property includes a private theater, a chef's kitchen, and a fully equipped gym.

Lopez's new residence holds a touch of Hollywood history, being previously owned by John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

jennifer lopez spends million la mansion ben affleck marital home
Source: MEGA

J.Lo's new home was previously owned by John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Lopez and Affleck are currently facing challenges selling their $61 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Initially attempting an off-market sale for their Beverly Hills mansion, they later listed it publicly for $68million.

The mansion, known as Crestview Manor, boasts extravagant features such as a 12-bedroom main house, a guest penthouse, a guardhouse, a caretaker's house, and a 12-car garage. The property also includes a home bar, gym, sports lounge, and courts for various activities.

Despite accepting a $64million offer from a buyer in New Jersey, the deal fell through in September, leading to the mansion being back on the market in December.

The property's size and Lopez and Affleck's specific preferences contributed to the challenges of finding a suitable buyer.

jennifer lopez spends million la mansion ben affleck marital home
Source: MEGA

J.Lo reportedly wanted to live 'around the corner' from Ben Affleck.

J.Lo was reportedly looking to find a new place "around the corner" from Affleck.

An insider told us: "Jennifer is acting as though she's fine with this new stage in their relationship – but she's still very much in love with Ben.

"She insists it's because she's thinking of the kids, and her priority is making sure they feel the family is still together."

They added: "But she also wants to maintain a friendship with Ben and envisions them having a relationship that's as close as what he's got with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

"It's hard to imagine Ben's not a little overwhelmed by her refusal to let go.

"A lot of people expected she'd move back to Miami or New York after the divorce. It's definitely a surprise that she's chosen to put down roots in L.A. so far away from her family and most of her friends."

jennifer lopez spends million la mansion ben affleck marital home
Source: MEGA

Lopez and Affleck have struggled to sell their $68million Beverly Hills home.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lopez filed for divorce in August, citing April 26, 2024, as their date of separation.

In her cover story for Interview Magazine, the Marry Me actress opened up to comedian Nikki Glaser about how dramatically her life changed in a matter of months.

The comedian asked: "How do you examine what you did wrong without falling into a 'what's wrong with you'?"

J.Lo chucked as she replied: "The work is figuring yourself out. It's looking back at the feelings underneath and the belief systems that we have about ourselves that make us make certain choices and create certain patterns in our life.

"And so, when you get to a point where you think that you've learned the lessons, and then it blows up in your face again, you realize, 'Okay, I haven't, so what is it that I need to look at right now?' I would say, never stop looking inward, because it's so easy to blame everybody else."

Affleck moved into a $20 million Brentwood home in September, placing him closer to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children.

