Jennifer Lopez Spends $21million On L.A. Mansion as She and Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Battle to Sell Marital Home — After Reports She's Searching For Pad 'Around the Corner' From His

Lopez and Affleck are currently facing challenges selling their $61 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Initially attempting an off-market sale for their Beverly Hills mansion, they later listed it publicly for $68million.

The mansion, known as Crestview Manor, boasts extravagant features such as a 12-bedroom main house, a guest penthouse, a guardhouse, a caretaker's house, and a 12-car garage. The property also includes a home bar, gym, sports lounge, and courts for various activities.

Despite accepting a $64million offer from a buyer in New Jersey, the deal fell through in September, leading to the mansion being back on the market in December.

The property's size and Lopez and Affleck's specific preferences contributed to the challenges of finding a suitable buyer.