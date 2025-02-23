Meghan Markle Faces Another Business Blow As She's BANNED From Selling Clothes Under Her Controversial 'As Ever' Brand — Over Mix-Up With Chinese 'Fast Fashion' Firm

The conflict arose when the US Patent and Trademark Office issued a "partial rejection" of her trademark application in July, citing similarities in the company names.

USPTO added: "Registration of the applied-for mark is refused because of a likelihood of confusion."

Meghan announced the re-brand of her lifestyle brand just last week, with As Ever set to launch next month.

The brand will feature food products, including jams and dog biscuits, aligning with Meghan's passion for food, which will also coincide with her upcoming Netflix cooking show, With Love Meghan.

A trademark lawyer said: "If she sells clothing under the As Ever brand, she risks being sued."