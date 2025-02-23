Meghan Markle Faces Another Business Blow As She's BANNED From Selling Clothes Under Her Controversial 'As Ever' Brand — Over Mix-Up With Chinese 'Fast Fashion' Firm
Court documents have revealed that Meghan Markle is facing obstacles in the launch of her new lifestyle brand, "As Ever".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 43, is banned from selling clothes under her new brand due to trademark issues with a Chinese "fast fashion" company known as "ASEVER".
The conflict arose when the US Patent and Trademark Office issued a "partial rejection" of her trademark application in July, citing similarities in the company names.
USPTO added: "Registration of the applied-for mark is refused because of a likelihood of confusion."
Meghan announced the re-brand of her lifestyle brand just last week, with As Ever set to launch next month.
The brand will feature food products, including jams and dog biscuits, aligning with Meghan's passion for food, which will also coincide with her upcoming Netflix cooking show, With Love Meghan.
A trademark lawyer said: "If she sells clothing under the As Ever brand, she risks being sued."
Mark Kolski, the owner of a New York-based clothing company also named "As Ever", shared his concerns over the branding conflict.
He said: "I'm a very small business, it's a family-run operation. I'm essentially a one-man band.
"This new venture has the power and money of Netflix behind it.
"Even if I wanted to do something I don't think I have the behemoth of lawyers and money that are behind this."
Mr Kolski said he doesn't own the trademark to the name but believes he has common law rights to sell clothing using it since he has been doing business as "As Ever" since 2017.
The Duchess was previously forced to re-brand another venture, American Riviera Orchard, due to similar trademark issues.
The situation escalated further when the mayor of Porreres in Majorca hinted at possible legal action against Meg's new logo for resembling the town's 14th-century coat of arms.
An expert criticized the move as "another headache" for Meghan's team and could lead to even more potential "copyright issues".
The logo for 'As Ever' was reportedly drawn up after a "comprehensive global searches of registered trademarks".
The shape enclosing the birds and tree was allegedly designed to "create a unique and personal emblem".
However, Nick Ede, a brand and culture expert, explained: "Yes, the logo that she has used for the new brand 'As Ever' is clearly very similar to the coat of arms for an area of Majorca.
"This is another brand setback as it looks like it's been copied rather than a whole new brand identity created.
"This may potentially create copyright issues and a further headache for Meghan and her team."
Sources spoke to The Sun about the Dutchess's ongoing branding issues.