Kylie Jenner in 'Shock' After Death of Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero — Whose Funeral Costs are Being Covered by 'Devastated' Reality TV Star

Kylie Jenner is said to still be in "shock" after the unexpected death of her close friend and longtime hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, and has offered to pay for his funeral expenses, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She is shocked and very upset. Still, she’s doing everything she can to be supportive and aid his family, including financially."

Guerrero's family announced the 34-year-old's death on Sunday, February 23, on Instagram. His cause of death has yet to be confirmed, however, he was reportedly sick before his passing.

"Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston."

His sister, Gris, announced he died on February 22 in a GoFundMe post, writing: "It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven.

The insider added: "As upset as she feels, she knows it’s so much worse for his family. She doesn’t want them to stress about money. She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral."

Guerrero recently worked with Jenner for the 2025 Golden Globes as well as Paris Fashion Week . He has been a part of the Jenner-Kardashian family's glam team for nearly 10 years, working with Jenner's older half-sister Kim Kardashian as well as Kendall Jenner .

Days before his death, Guerrero was traveling with Jennifer Lopez 's as part of her glam team. The singer – who performed in Dubai on February 18 and Abu Dhabi on February 20 – shared a photo of her team on Instagram, which she captioned "Business trip."

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

She wrote in the caption: "Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don't know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.

"Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don't know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.

"Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I'll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel."