Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet's Girlfriend Kylie Jenner Skips SAG Awards After Close Friend and Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero Died 'Unexpectedly' at The Age of 34

Photo of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner has been supporting her longtime boyfriend at past shows.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2025, Published 11:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Timothee Chalamet's girlfriend Kylie Jenner has skipped the 2025 SAG Awards after her close friend and hairstylist died.

RadarOnline.com can report Jesus Guerrero "suddenly" and "unexpectedly" passed away at the age of 34 over the weekend.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner skips sag awards hairstylist dead
Source: MEGA

Timothee Chalamet ended up walking away with an award.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday night, Chalamet's mom, Nicole Flender, stepped in as his date for the awards show just hours after it was announced Jenner's close friend had died.

Jenner has joined her longtime boyfriend at previous award shows this season but has yet to walk a red carpet with him.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite not having Jenner by his side for support, Chalamet ended up winning his first major award for his performance as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s biopic A Complete Unknown.

While accepting his award, the actor said: "I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness.

"I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I’m inspired by the greats."

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner break up rumors skipping red carpet timothee chalamet
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet was joined by his mother.

Article continues below advertisement

Just hours before the event kicked off, Guerrero's sister announced his death on a GoFundMe page

It read: "It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more.

"Born and raised in Houston, Texas, to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top. Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly.

"Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston. We hope that you find it in your heart to help in any way and/or share this GoFundMe."

As of Sunday night, the page raised over $80k.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Jenner has yet to make a comment following her friend's death, but fellow members of her famous glam squad have paid tribute.

The reality star's makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, posted a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, sharing various photos from over the years.

The caption read: "2•22, one of God's most Beautiful Angels has just opened his wings and flew to join him in heaven, and watch over me.

“Last night I experienced the most painful, breath-taking pain I have ever felt when I found out you left us @jesushair.

"Family is not always just assigned at birth sometimes they are chosen, and you were my chosen family. I told you this many times before, I don’t know how I could have done the past 10 years of this whole journey without you, to which you would always reply saying 'I wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else,' and now that your gone, I’m unsure how I will continue the same without you."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Jane Fonda

'Sloppy and Messy': SAG Awards Viewers Slam Netflix For Audio Issues, 'Awkward' Jokes and Poorly Rehearsed Presentations

Photo of the 'Emilia Perez' cast

2025 SAG Awards Viewers Left 'Disgusted' After Netflix Features Segment For 'Emilia Perez' Amid Karla Sofía Gascón's 'Racist' Tweets Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

Jen Atkin, one of the Kardashian family's main hairstylists, posted photos with an emotional message: "Our hearts will never be the same."

Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez were among other clients who worked with Guerrero.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.