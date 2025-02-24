Timothee Chalamet's Girlfriend Kylie Jenner Skips SAG Awards After Close Friend and Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero Died 'Unexpectedly' at The Age of 34

Timothee Chalamet's girlfriend Kylie Jenner has skipped the 2025 SAG Awards after her close friend and hairstylist died. RadarOnline.com can report Jesus Guerrero "suddenly" and "unexpectedly" passed away at the age of 34 over the weekend.

Source: MEGA Timothee Chalamet ended up walking away with an award.

On Sunday night, Chalamet's mom, Nicole Flender, stepped in as his date for the awards show just hours after it was announced Jenner's close friend had died. Jenner has joined her longtime boyfriend at previous award shows this season but has yet to walk a red carpet with him.

Despite not having Jenner by his side for support, Chalamet ended up winning his first major award for his performance as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s biopic A Complete Unknown. While accepting his award, the actor said: "I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness. "I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I’m inspired by the greats."

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet was joined by his mother.

Just hours before the event kicked off, Guerrero's sister announced his death on a GoFundMe page It read: "It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more. "Born and raised in Houston, Texas, to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top. Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. "Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston. We hope that you find it in your heart to help in any way and/or share this GoFundMe." As of Sunday night, the page raised over $80k.

Jenner has yet to make a comment following her friend's death, but fellow members of her famous glam squad have paid tribute. The reality star's makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, posted a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, sharing various photos from over the years. The caption read: "2•22, one of God's most Beautiful Angels has just opened his wings and flew to join him in heaven, and watch over me. “Last night I experienced the most painful, breath-taking pain I have ever felt when I found out you left us @jesushair. "Family is not always just assigned at birth sometimes they are chosen, and you were my chosen family. I told you this many times before, I don’t know how I could have done the past 10 years of this whole journey without you, to which you would always reply saying 'I wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else,' and now that your gone, I’m unsure how I will continue the same without you."

