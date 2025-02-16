Kylie Jenner Sparks MORE Break-Up Rumors By Skipping Red Carpet at BAFTAs With Timothée Chalamet — But Then Pair Were Spotted 'All Over Each Other' Inside Awards Ceremony

Zoe Saldaña, who won the 2025 BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress, swore during her acceptance speech at the award ceremony after she won for her role in the controversial Netflix musical, Emilia Pérez.

A tearful Zoe said: "I was told not to cry by my children, so I’ll try. This is so validating and a true honor, because the very few times that I went for a part with a British accent or dialect coach, I was like, 'This is not going to happen to you.' Even though I have a lot of British friends, I find myself repeating all their phrases, and I know that I’m a pain in the a--.

"BAFTA, thank you, this was a creative challenge of a lifetime. How do you begin to even approach a film that not just defies categorization, and you start by taking the leap with Jacques Audiard. I want to thank my wonderful cast… Films are supposed to change hearts and challenge minds and i hope i did something like this. Voices need to be heard, just not my English accent."

Zoe then read out a huge list of thank yous but began being counted down, leading her to say: "Oh my god I'm getting a countdown. F--- f--- f---!"