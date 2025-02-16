Kylie Jenner Sparks MORE Break-Up Rumors By Skipping Red Carpet at BAFTAs With Timothée Chalamet — But Then Pair Were Spotted 'All Over Each Other' Inside Awards Ceremony
Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, stole the show with their affectionate display at the 2025 EE British Academy Film Awards in London.
Despite Kylie skipping the red carpet to let Timothée bask in the spotlight alone, the couple couldn't resist each other's company once inside the venue on Sunday, February 16, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The lovebirds, dealing with breakup rumors in recent weeks, had seemingly missed each other and put on a very cozy display as they took their seats and whispered into each other's ears.
Kylie dazzled in a daring sequined black gown, while Timothée opted for a stylish double-breasted suit, creating a striking visual as they whispered to each other during the ceremony.
Kylie and Timothée are at the award ceremony because the 29-year-old Dune star is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
This year he faces tough competition from Adrien Brody, who stars in The Brutalist, Colman Domingo from Sing Sing, Ralph Fiennes for his role in Conclave, Hugh Grant for his iconic performance in Heretic and Sebastian Stan for his portrayal of Donald Trump in The Apprentice.
The prestigious EE BAFTA 2025 Awards showcased the year's best films and the talented individuals behind them. The awards, held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, presented 25 competitive categories determined by BAFTA members.
This year's show will feature some exciting new updates, including a new Children's & Family Film category, celebrating the best films appealing to inter-generational audiences.
The new category is the first to be featured in five years, marking the first new EE BAFTA Film Award in five years.
Zoe Saldaña, who won the 2025 BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress, swore during her acceptance speech at the award ceremony after she won for her role in the controversial Netflix musical, Emilia Pérez.
A tearful Zoe said: "I was told not to cry by my children, so I’ll try. This is so validating and a true honor, because the very few times that I went for a part with a British accent or dialect coach, I was like, 'This is not going to happen to you.' Even though I have a lot of British friends, I find myself repeating all their phrases, and I know that I’m a pain in the a--.
"BAFTA, thank you, this was a creative challenge of a lifetime. How do you begin to even approach a film that not just defies categorization, and you start by taking the leap with Jacques Audiard. I want to thank my wonderful cast… Films are supposed to change hearts and challenge minds and i hope i did something like this. Voices need to be heard, just not my English accent."
Zoe then read out a huge list of thank yous but began being counted down, leading her to say: "Oh my god I'm getting a countdown. F--- f--- f---!"