Zoe Saldana Slammed for 'Bizarrely' Crashing Golden Globes Stage During Best Song Speech — With 'Cringed Out' Fans Pleading With Actress to 'Take a Seat'

composite picture of zoe saldana
Source: MEGA

Zoe Saldana was slammed by fans for trying to steal the limelight off French composers of the Best Song gong at the Golden Globes by invading the stage.

Jan. 6 2025, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Zoe Saldana has been slammed for crashing the stage during the Best Song presentation at the Golden Globes.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 46, has felt the wrath of fans who accused the star of "taking the attention away" from the songwriters of her film Emilia Pérez while they collected the gong.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Saldana poses alongside composers Clément Ducol and Camille Dalmais backstage at the Golden Globes after storming stage in a bid to hand them Best Song award.

French musicians Clément Ducol and Camille Dalmais won the award for their work on El Mal for the Jacques Audiard-directed Netflix movie.

But instead of having the stage all to themselves, Saldana brazenly rushed from her seat to where Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh were presenting the award before attempting to snatch the trophy from their hands, presumably to hand the award to Ducol and Dalmais herself.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Saldana had earlier scooped the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for her role in Netflix movie Emilia Pérez.

The composers can be seen smirking as they walked to the stage once they noticed Saldana had run up to join their moment.

At one point in the middle of Camille's speech, she turned around and acknowledged Saldana in a chaotic live TV moment.

Fans were left confused by the unscripted moment — with some even recalling how rapper Lil Mama crashed Jay Z and Alicia Keys' performance at the 2009 MTV VMA's.

"Did Zoe Saldana just pull a Lil Mama on stage?" an X user wrote.

"Zoe Saldana getting on stage during the presentation of Best Song," another said next to a photo of Lil Mama, Jay Z, and Alicia

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Saldana was branded 'cringe' by fans for her rambling victory speech and her 'disrespectful' stage invasion during the Best Song presentation.

Others were furious with the move, with one asking: "Why is Zoe Saldana on the stage? I know she won (and I do like her) but she really needs to sit down.

"Her rambling speech was bad enough, but this is just cringe (and disrespectful, TBH).

"Wow Zoe should be embarrassed, now why would she rush up on the stage like that?" another questioned.

Earlier in the evening, Saldana appeared overwhelmed as she was named best supporting film actress.

The star collected the gong for her portrayal of a lawyer who helps a Mexican drug lord start a new life and transition to a woman in the musical thriller Emilia Pérez.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Saldana poses with her Best Supporting Actress gong with her Emilia Pérez co-stars Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón in the press room at the Golden Globes.

Struggling to speak through tears, she thanked her co-stars and director, saying "my heart is full of gratitude to the Golden Globes for celebrating our film."

Just as it appeared she was going to wrap up her speech, she continued to speak for several minutes more.

Though the wrap-up song was playing as a sign for the actress to finish up her speech, Saldana talked over the music as she shouted out her family — leading to awkward chuckles from the audience.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Canadian actor Seth Rogan had a joke about Ryan Gosling bleeped out leaving viewers desperate to know when he said about the Barbie star.

The unusual incident wasn't the only eyebrow-raising moment of the night.

The Globes were forced to abruptly bleep out a word Seth Rogen muttered during the show — leaving fans dying to know what he said.

Rogen, 42, seemed to forget he was on live television as he was quickly bleeped out in the middle of a raunchy joke about Ryan Gosling while on stage with Catherine O'Hara.

"What about your brave Golden Antler win? Your turn as young Ryan in Gosling, the unauthorized biopic?" Catherine said with a sly smile.

"Thank you, yes, it was unauthorized and, uh - BLEEP -," Seth said.

The moment was interrupted by several seconds of silence before he continued, "which we felt very important to depict."

RadarOnline Logo

