Zoe Saldana Slammed for 'Bizarrely' Crashing Golden Globes Stage During Best Song Speech — With 'Cringed Out' Fans Pleading With Actress to 'Take a Seat'

The composers can be seen smirking as they walked to the stage once they noticed Saldana had run up to join their moment.

At one point in the middle of Camille's speech, she turned around and acknowledged Saldana in a chaotic live TV moment.

Fans were left confused by the unscripted moment — with some even recalling how rapper Lil Mama crashed Jay Z and Alicia Keys' performance at the 2009 MTV VMA's.

"Did Zoe Saldana just pull a Lil Mama on stage?" an X user wrote.

"Zoe Saldana getting on stage during the presentation of Best Song," another said next to a photo of Lil Mama, Jay Z, and Alicia