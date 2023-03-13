Embattled CNN Anchor Don Lemon IGNORES Best Actress Winner Michelle Yeoh's Jab During Acceptance Speech
Don Lemon completely glossed over Michelle Yeoh's dig during her Academy Awards acceptance speech. RadarOnline.com has learned that the 56-year-old embattled CNN anchor had little to say about her jab and instead focused on what a monumental night it was for Asians and Asian Americans.
Yeoh, 60, appeared to shade Lemon's recent comment about women being past their prime when she won an Oscar for best actress in a leading role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is the beacon of hope and possibilities... and dreams do come true. And ladies, don't let anyone ever tell you you are past your prime," the award-winning actress said.
Lemon stayed silent on the controversy while recapping the awards on CNN This Morning Monday. Everything Everyone All at Once took home 7 Oscars, including best picture.
CNN's golden boy did address one of the film's stars — but it wasn't Yeoh.
“The moment that I related to the most,” Lemon said, “is when Ke Huy Quan said my 80-year-old mother is at home watching. He said, ‘Look, Mom! I won an Oscar!’ You can’t help but tear up at that moment and relate to it.”
Lemon also called the ceremony “especially re-affirming” for Asian Americans, noting the recent crimes that have taken place aimed at the Asian community.
Yeoh's "prime" comment in her speech left fans thrilled.
"Someone check on Don Lemon," one person tweeted. "Michelle Yeoh putting @donlemon on blast in her Oscar speech and I am HERE FOR IT!" shared another. "Michelle Yeoh coming for Don Lemon was not on my #Oscar bingo card," posted a third.
Other noteworthy tweets included: "I loved Michelle Yeoh’s comment that no woman should ever let a man tell her she’s past her prime. Take that Don Lemon!" and "Nice sly dig at Don Lemon’s 'past your prime' line, #MichelleYeoh!!!"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lemon found himself in hot water after claiming women are no longer in their prime after their 30s, maybe 40s while discussing presidential hopeful Nikki Haley.
Following the backlash, CNN's soon-to-be ousted CEO Chris Licht announced that the television vet would keep his job and had agreed to undergo "formal training."
The age-shaming scandal came weeks after the media had learned of his nasty blowup on his CNN This Morning co-star Kaitlan Collins, 30, in which Lemon "screamed" at her for "interrupting" him following their December 8 broadcast.
The argument left staffers "shaken," with Collins reportedly wanting to work with Don as little as possible.
RadarOnline.com also revealed that Lemon had a second blowup, going "ballistic" on staff after learning his temper tantrum was highlighted in the company's newsletter.