Lily Allen's Husband David Harbour, 49, Has New Model Girlfriend 22 Years His Junior — With Pals of Singer Saying She's Convinced They Were Having Affair

Sources close to Allen, 39, disclosed that she was particularly angry after seeing suggestive images of Fallon smoking one of Harbour's favorite cigar brands on social media. The photographs were posted in October, weeks before Allen and Harbour decided to separate.

A source said: "Lily is aware of the romance and has been very upset.

"Seeing the picture Ellie posted of herself smoking a cigar, taken weeks before Lily and David called it quits, has convinced her that Ellie and David had been seeing each other before they split.

"After all, how many 26-year-olds smoke cigars?"

Fallon is believed to have met Harbour in Atlanta, where the actor has been living for a year to film the fifth and final series of Stranger Things.