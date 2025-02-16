Lily Allen's Husband David Harbour, 49, Has New Model Girlfriend 22 Years His Junior — With Pals of Singer Saying She's Convinced They Were Having Affair
Hollywood actor David Harbour has been spotted with a new girlfriend, Ellie Fallon, two months after his separation from Lily Allen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fallon, an aspiring model and actress, is 22 years younger than Harbour, 49, and has been in his circle for several months. The duo have even traveled to India together over New Year's, where fans caught sight of them.
Sources close to Allen, 39, disclosed that she was particularly angry after seeing suggestive images of Fallon smoking one of Harbour's favorite cigar brands on social media. The photographs were posted in October, weeks before Allen and Harbour decided to separate.
A source said: "Lily is aware of the romance and has been very upset.
"Seeing the picture Ellie posted of herself smoking a cigar, taken weeks before Lily and David called it quits, has convinced her that Ellie and David had been seeing each other before they split.
"After all, how many 26-year-olds smoke cigars?"
Fallon is believed to have met Harbour in Atlanta, where the actor has been living for a year to film the fifth and final series of Stranger Things.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Allen turned into her own amateur sleuth after suspecting Harbor of cheating.
She had taken matters into her own hands after discovering that her husband had a hidden profile on the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya.
Raya, known for its exclusivity, has over 10,000 members, with a long waiting list of 100,000, accepting only about 8% of applicants. Typically, users disable their profiles once they find a new partner.
Allen joined Raya herself under the guise of "looking for women". When she looked around the app, she uncovered her husband's dating profile, showing he had been active on the app for at least a month.
Allen met Harbour on Raya in 2019, and they both deleted their accounts after their romance blossomed before getting married in Las Vegas a year later.
An insider said: "Lily only rejoined Raya to try to figure out whether he was seeing someone.
"Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas."
Allen has returned to New York to see her two children and is planning to return with them to London.
Another source close to the singer claimed: "She feels so much better for having drowned out all the noise.
"She now believes that whatever David is doing with his life is his business.
"He obviously has his own issues he needs to work through, and it's got nothing to do with her anymore."
Sources spoke with The Daily Mail about Allen's feelings surrounding Harbour's new girlfriend.